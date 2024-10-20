Today's Wordle hint and answer on Monday 21st October for 1220

Whether you're stuck or just want some hints before you head into it, we can help you work out the Wordle answer for today, 21st October.

For the uninitiated, the aim of Wordle is to work out a daily five-letter word within six guesses. The fewer the guesses, the better - and if you fail to guess it at all, you'll break your streak.

The latter is why working out today's Wordle answer is such a priority, as players pride themselves on keeping their streak going. So why gamble on a risky final guess when you can learn a few clues and, failing that, get the definitive answer? This page can help with that.

Once you have today's word, learn more about Wordle and how the New York Times became interested in games in this interview with Jonathan Knight, Head of Games for the NYTimes. In keeping with the word theme, we've also discussed why The NYTimes Mini Crossword is a reliable joy.

Clues for today's Wordle answer

Instead of going straight to the answer, you might only need a few hints to get you over the line:

Today's word has one vowel in it.

There is one repeating letter in this word (it's the vowel!).

This word starts with 'S'.

This word (plus an 's' at the end) is the name of a popular card game.

Still not sure? Read on for the answer.

Wordle answer for word 1220 on 21st October 2024

Even with the above clues, still not sure and want to keep that streak going?

The Wordle answer today is SPOON.

Today's Wordle admittedly completely stumped me. I started off with 'FLOUR' and then fumbled around quite a bit trying to find more green letters with 'ABODE', 'STORY', 'SMOCK', and 'SHOWS'. Finally, on my last guess, I tried 'SNOOP' which was so close to (yet so far from!) 'SPOON'. Alas...

Now you have the answer, do not spoil it for others! Remember, you can share your results spoiler-free in the form of a grid.

Of course, no one has to know you came to this page to work it out. Maybe put in two or three fake guesses first to throw them off the scent, perhaps?

Today's Wordle etymology

'Spoon' comes from the Middle English word of the same spelling, which meant spoon but also chip of wood. That word came from the Old English word 'spōn', meaning sliver. Initially, this word came from Proto-West Germanic and had origins in Proto-Indo-European.

Wordle past answers for this week

And now for our 'Previously on Wordle' segement! (I know 'in' works better, but let me have this...) Last week ended on the following word:

Sunday 20th October - DICEY

If you'd like to know all of the words which has graced Wordle in times gone by, check out our past Wordle answers archive.

Hope you enjoyed playing Wordle today!