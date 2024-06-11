Elden Ring Altus Plateau: All Dungeons, Bosses and more
How to get to the northern part of the Lands Between and what you can do there.
The Altus Plateau in Elden Ring is one of the main areas of the Lands Between, and the location of Leyndell, Royal Capital.
You cannot avoid visiting the plateau, as Leyndell is a central location to the game's plot that must be entered sooner or later. Apart from that, the autumnal-looking region stretches from Mt. Gelmir in the west to the Forbidden Lands.
The Altus Plateau is one of the largest regions in Elden Ring. To help you navigate it, we've rounded up details on the area's dungeons, bosses, map fragments, and more.
On this page:
- How to get to Altus Plateau
- Altus Plateau Map
- Altus Plateau Map Fragments
- Altus Plateau Subregions
- Altus Plateau Dungeons
- Altus Plateau Sites of Grace
- Altus Plateau Bosses
How to get to Altus Plateau
Unlike the Weeping Peninsula, Caelid or Liurnia, the Altus Plateau is not accessible from the start of Elden Ring. Reaching the Altus Plateau requires either a boss fight or two specific items. Alternatively, if you're in Raya Lucaria there's another route you can also take.
- Cross the Ruin-Strewn Precipice: The Ruin-Strewn Precipice on the cliffs in the far north of Liurnia is home to numerous bats, ladders, lifts and nasty traps. Cross the mines and defeat the Magma Wyrm Makar, who is waiting for you at the end of the dungeon. In this area, you'll also find a lift that leads to the Altus Plateau.
- Find the amulet for the Grand Lift of Dectus: The Grand Lift of Dectus is also located in the north of Liurnia - at the end of the Bellum Highway. It is activated with the Dectus Medallion, halves of which can be found in Fort Haight (Limgrave) and Fort Faroth (Caelid). They are located in treasure chests and do not require boss fights. Both halves can then be held up in front of the lift, which will set it in motion. Use it to travel from Liurnia to the Altus Plateau.
- Let yourself be carried off: In the Raya Lucaria Academy, there is an Abductor Virgin at the bottom of the large water wheel that can devour you and (if you die inside it) transport you to Volcano Manor, which is a dungeon in Altus Plateau.
Map of Altus Plateau
The Elden Ring map below shows the Altus Plateau, and how the northern area of the Lands Between is laid out:
Altus Plateau Map Fragments
There are three Map Fragments in Altus Plateau:
Altus Plateau map fragment location
The Altus Plateau map fragment can be found by an obelisk that's north of the 'Altus Highway Junction' Site of Grace.
Leyndell Royal Capital map fragment location
The Leyndell, Royal Capital map fragment can be found by an obelisk near the 'Outer Wall Phantom Tree' Site of Grace. To reach it, you'll either have to fight or ride past two Tree Sentinels.
Mt Gelmir map fragment location
The Mt Gelmir map fragment can be found by an obelisk near the 'Road of Iniquity' Site of Grace. It's quite a journey to get to this area, so make sure you check out step-by-step guide on how to reach this spot.
Altus Plateau Subregions
- Altus Plateau
- Leyndell, Royal Capital
- Mt. Gelmir
- Capital Outskirts
- Deeproot Depths
- Subterranean Shunning-Grounds
Altus Plateau Dungeons
- Altus Tunnel
- Auriza Hero's Grave
- Auriza Side Tomb
- Deeproot Depths
- Gelmir Hero's Grave
- Leyndell Catacombs
- Leyndell, Royal Capital
- Old Altus Tunnel
- Perfumer's Grotto
- Sage's Cave
- Sainted Hero's Grave
- Sealed Tunnel
- Seethewater Cave
- Subterranean Shunning-Grounds
- The Shaded Castle
- Unsightly Catacombs
- Volcano Cave
- Volcano Manor
- Wyndham Catacombs
Altus Sites of Grace
There are 60 Sites of Grace in Altus Plateau:
- Abandoned Coffin
- Across the Roots
- Altus Highway Junction
- Altus Plateau
- Altus Tunnel
- Auriza Hero's Grave
- Auriza's Side Tomb
- Avenue Balcony
- Bower of Bounty
- Bridge of Iniquity
- Capital Rampart
- Castellan's Hall
- Cathedral of the Forsaken
- Craftsman's Shack
- Deeproot Depths
- Divine Bridge
- Divine Tower of West Altus
- Divine Tower of West Altus: Gate
- East Capital Rampart
- Elden Throne
- Erdtree Gazing Hill
- Erdtree Sanctuary
- First Mt. Gelmir Campsite
- Forest-Spanning Greatbridge
- Forsaken Depths
- Fortified Manor, First Floor
- Frenzied Flame Proscription
- Gelmir Hero's Grave
- Great Waterfall Crest
- Hermit Merchant's Shack
- Leyndell Catacombs
- Lower Capital Church
- Minor Erdtree Church
- Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite
- Old Altus Tunnel
- Outer Wall Battleground
- Outer Wall Phantom Tree
- Perfumer's Grotto
- Primeval Sorcerer Azur
- Prince of Death's Throne
- Queen's Bedchamber
- Rapartside Path
- Road of Iniquity
- Road of Iniquity Side Path
- Root-Facing Cliffs
- Sage's Cave
- Sainted Hero's Grave
- Sealed Tunnel
- Seethewater Cave
- Seethewater River
- Seethewater Terminus
- Shaded Castle Inner Gate
- Shaded Castle Rampart
- The Nameless Eternal City
- Underground Roadside
- Unsightly Catacombs
- West Capital Rampart
- Windmill Heights
- Windmill Village
- Wyndham Catacombs
Altus Plateau Bosses
There are over 60 Bosses in Altus Plateau:
- Abductor Virgin x2
- Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater
- Ancient Dragon Lansseax
- Ancient Hero Of Zamor
- Bell Bearing Hunter
- Black Knife Assassin x2
- Crucible Knight Ordovis & Crucible Knight
- Crystalians x2
- Deathbird
- Demi-Human Queen Gilika
- Demi-Human Queen Maggie
- Demi-Human Queen Margot
- Draconic Tree Sentinel
- Elemer Of The Briar
- Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger
- Erdtree Avatar
- Erdtree Burial Watchdog
- Esgar, Priest Of Blood
- Fallingstar Beast
- Fell Twins x2
- Fire Prelate
- Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast
- Gargoyle
- Godefroy The Grafted
- Godfrey, First Elden Lord
- Godskin Apostle
- Godskin Noble
- Grafted Scion
- Grave Warden Duelist
- Inquisitor Ghiza
- Kindred Of Rot x2
- Magma Wyrm x2
- Magnus The Beast Claw
- Maleigh Marais, Shaded Castle Castellan
- Margit, The Fell Omen
- Misbegotten Warrior & Perfumer Tricia
- Mohg, The Omen
- Morgott, The Omen King
- Necromancer Garris
- Night's Cavalry
- Omenkiller and Miranda The Blighted Bloom
- Onyx Lord
- Red Wolf Of The Champion
- Rileigh The Idle
- Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy
- Sanguine Noble
- Stonedigger Troll
- Tanith's Knight
- The Loathsome Dung Eater
- Tibia Mariner
- Tree Sentinels x2
- Twinblade Gargoyle
- Ulcerated Tree Spirit x2
- Vargram & Wilhelm
- Wormface x2
