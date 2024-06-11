Elden Ring Altus Plateau: All Dungeons, Bosses and more

The Altus Plateau in Elden Ring is one of the main areas of the Lands Between, and the location of Leyndell, Royal Capital.

You cannot avoid visiting the plateau, as Leyndell is a central location to the game's plot that must be entered sooner or later. Apart from that, the autumnal-looking region stretches from Mt. Gelmir in the west to the Forbidden Lands.

The Altus Plateau is one of the largest regions in Elden Ring. To help you navigate it, we've rounded up details on the area's dungeons, bosses, map fragments, and more.

How to get to Altus Plateau

Unlike the Weeping Peninsula, Caelid or Liurnia, the Altus Plateau is not accessible from the start of Elden Ring. Reaching the Altus Plateau requires either a boss fight or two specific items. Alternatively, if you're in Raya Lucaria there's another route you can also take.

Cross the Ruin-Strewn Precipice : The Ruin-Strewn Precipice on the cliffs in the far north of Liurnia is home to numerous bats, ladders, lifts and nasty traps. Cross the mines and defeat the Magma Wyrm Makar, who is waiting for you at the end of the dungeon. In this area, you'll also find a lift that leads to the Altus Plateau.

: The Ruin-Strewn Precipice on the cliffs in the far north of Liurnia is home to numerous bats, ladders, lifts and nasty traps. Cross the mines and defeat the Magma Wyrm Makar, who is waiting for you at the end of the dungeon. In this area, you'll also find a lift that leads to the Altus Plateau. Find the amulet for the Grand Lift of Dectus : The Grand Lift of Dectus is also located in the north of Liurnia - at the end of the Bellum Highway. It is activated with the Dectus Medallion, halves of which can be found in Fort Haight (Limgrave) and Fort Faroth (Caelid). They are located in treasure chests and do not require boss fights. Both halves can then be held up in front of the lift, which will set it in motion. Use it to travel from Liurnia to the Altus Plateau.

: The Grand Lift of Dectus is also located in the north of Liurnia - at the end of the Bellum Highway. It is activated with the Dectus Medallion, halves of which can be found in Fort Haight (Limgrave) and Fort Faroth (Caelid). They are located in treasure chests and do not require boss fights. Both halves can then be held up in front of the lift, which will set it in motion. Use it to travel from Liurnia to the Altus Plateau. Let yourself be carried off: In the Raya Lucaria Academy, there is an Abductor Virgin at the bottom of the large water wheel that can devour you and (if you die inside it) transport you to Volcano Manor, which is a dungeon in Altus Plateau.

Map of Altus Plateau

The Elden Ring map below shows the Altus Plateau, and how the northern area of the Lands Between is laid out:

Altus Plateau Map Fragments

There are three Map Fragments in Altus Plateau:

Altus Plateau map fragment location

The Altus Plateau map fragment can be found by an obelisk that's north of the 'Altus Highway Junction' Site of Grace.

Leyndell Royal Capital map fragment location

The Leyndell, Royal Capital map fragment can be found by an obelisk near the 'Outer Wall Phantom Tree' Site of Grace. To reach it, you'll either have to fight or ride past two Tree Sentinels.

Mt Gelmir map fragment location

The Mt Gelmir map fragment can be found by an obelisk near the 'Road of Iniquity' Site of Grace. It's quite a journey to get to this area, so make sure you check out step-by-step guide on how to reach this spot.

Altus Plateau Subregions

Altus Plateau

Leyndell, Royal Capital

Mt. Gelmir

Capital Outskirts

Deeproot Depths

Subterranean Shunning-Grounds

Altus Plateau Dungeons

Altus Tunnel

Auriza Hero's Grave

Auriza Side Tomb

Deeproot Depths

Gelmir Hero's Grave

Leyndell Catacombs

Leyndell, Royal Capital

Old Altus Tunnel

Perfumer's Grotto

Sage's Cave

Sainted Hero's Grave

Sealed Tunnel

Seethewater Cave

Subterranean Shunning-Grounds

The Shaded Castle

Unsightly Catacombs

Volcano Cave

Volcano Manor

Wyndham Catacombs

Altus Sites of Grace

There are 60 Sites of Grace in Altus Plateau:

Abandoned Coffin

Across the Roots

Altus Highway Junction

Altus Plateau

Altus Tunnel

Auriza Hero's Grave

Auriza's Side Tomb

Avenue Balcony

Bower of Bounty

Bridge of Iniquity

Capital Rampart

Castellan's Hall

Cathedral of the Forsaken

Craftsman's Shack

Deeproot Depths

Divine Bridge

Divine Tower of West Altus

Divine Tower of West Altus: Gate

East Capital Rampart

Elden Throne

Erdtree Gazing Hill

Erdtree Sanctuary

First Mt. Gelmir Campsite

Forest-Spanning Greatbridge

Forsaken Depths

Fortified Manor, First Floor

Frenzied Flame Proscription

Gelmir Hero's Grave

Great Waterfall Crest

Hermit Merchant's Shack

Leyndell Catacombs

Lower Capital Church

Minor Erdtree Church

Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite

Old Altus Tunnel

Outer Wall Battleground

Outer Wall Phantom Tree

Perfumer's Grotto

Primeval Sorcerer Azur

Prince of Death's Throne

Queen's Bedchamber

Rapartside Path

Road of Iniquity

Road of Iniquity Side Path

Root-Facing Cliffs

Sage's Cave

Sainted Hero's Grave

Sealed Tunnel

Seethewater Cave

Seethewater River

Seethewater Terminus

Shaded Castle Inner Gate

Shaded Castle Rampart

The Nameless Eternal City

Underground Roadside

Unsightly Catacombs

West Capital Rampart

Windmill Heights

Windmill Village

Wyndham Catacombs

Altus Plateau Bosses

There are over 60 Bosses in Altus Plateau: