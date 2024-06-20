Elden Ring Night's Cavalry locations and how to beat them

The Night's Cavalry in Elden Ring is a free-roaming boss that you can encounter in several places in the Lands Between.

The Night's Cavalry only appears at night, otherwise you will not encounter this Elden Ring enemy in places listed below.

Let's first take a look at the Elden Ring Night's Cavalary locations before we set about working out the best tactics for defeating them.

Tips for defeating the Night's Cavalry in Elden Ring

Most of the Night's Cavalry attacks are familiar in a similar (and slightly stronger) form from the Tree Sentinel from Limgrave. He's not a tough boss, but a good one to start with. You can tackle him early on.

First of all the Night's Cavalry and his horse have separate energy bars. The boss bar at the bottom only decreases when you hit the rider himself with your weapon. The horse has its own bar and it disappears (briefly) when this is used up. Most blows from the side should hit both horse and rider.

The cavalryman is then knocked down and lies there for a while. Use this moment for heavy attacks, he can't defend himself.

It takes a few seconds for him to recover and summon the horse again. The battle then continues as it started. The cavalryman himself uses a Flail, but you can easily dodge it. Alternatively, you can use the shield and the defense counter. He will give you enough chances to exploit any gaps in his defense.

Wait until he gallops in your direction and swings his weapon, dodge the attack and you have the best chance of counterattacking.

You can just as easily charge up a heavy blow when the horse is coming towards you and unleash it at the right time. If your weapon is too sluggish, you risk a counter-hit, but that's not so bad.

As already mentioned, the Night's Cavalry is not a boss for the later stages of the game, as he is simply not tough enough for that. If you want to simplify the fight even more, then defend yourself while on horseback.

Elden Ring Night's Cavalry Peninsula of Tears location

You should encounter one of the first riders on the Peninsula of Tears.

Cross the peninsula to the south and stop at the Site of Grace 'Wall of Castle Morne'. Here you will also meet a merchant at the campfire and learn the hard way, if things go badly, how freely the bosses run around in the game.

Here is the location on the map:

The cavalryman can easily surprise you next to the merchant and attack. Let's get ahead of the guy. If he's not here, wait at the Site of Grace until nightfall, when he should come riding in from the direction of Morne Castle.

Your rewards for defeating them are 3400 Runes, Nightrider Flail, and the Barricade Shield Ash of War.

Elden Ring Night's Cavalry Limgrave location

In Limgrave, the Night's Cavalry appears at the bridge to the north of Lake Agheel:

Your rewards for defeating them are 2400 Runes and the Repeating Thrust Ash of War.

Elden Ring Night's Cavalary Liurnia North location

In Liurnia, follow the Bellum Highway from the east gate of Raya Lucaria a short distance to the north-east and the horseman should cross your path:

Your rewards for defeating them are 5600 Runes, Nightrider Glaive and the Giant Hunt Ash of War.

Elden Ring Night's Cavalry Liurnia East location

In east Liurnia, you'll meet the rider on the land mass next to the broken bridge that should lead towards the academy's gate:

Your rewards for defeating them are 5600 Runes and the Ice Spear Ash of War.

Elden Ring Night's Cavalry Caelid South location

A cavalryman appears at the following location on the southern high road of Caelid, but only at night like his colleagues:

The rewards for defeating them are 8500 Runes and the Poison Moth Flight Ash of War.

Elden Ring Night's Cavalry Caelid East location

In the east of Caelid you will find the bridge north of Lenne's tower (not the Farum Greatbridge with the dragon Greyoll, but the one to the east of it):

The rewards for defeating them are 42,000 Runes and the Bloodhound's Step Ash of War.

Elden Ring Night's Cavalry Altus Plateau location

Look a little way south, southwest of the Site of Grace 'Altus Highway Junction' and the guy should ride across your path at night:

Your rewards for defeating this one are 10,000 Runes and the Shared Order Ash of War.

Elden Ring Night's Cavalry Forbidden Lands location

The Forbidden Lands are the small piece of winter landscape east of the capital Leyndell that leads to the Grand Elevator of Rold. One of the Night's Cavalry is also hanging around here:

The rewards for defeating them are 36,000 Runes and the Phantom Slash Ash of War.

Elden Ring Night's Cavalry Consecrated Snowfield location

You will meet two Night's Cavalry on the Consecrated Snowfield. They are armed with Glaives and Flails and should not be underestimated. You should first eliminate the small enemies around the caravan and then take care of the remaining duo.

Approach the caravan from the rear and take out the enemies here. The guys with the crossbow in particular will otherwise be very annoying.

They appear at night near the caravan in this area:

Your rewards for defeating them are 84,000 Runes, a Night's Cavalry Helmet, Night's Cavalry Armor, Night's Cavalry Gauntlets, Night's Cavalry Greaves and an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

You can then bring the caravan to a halt, kill the giants and loot the crate at the back. You will find a Flowing Curved Sword.

