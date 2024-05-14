Skip to main content
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Elden Ring All Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations

Here's where to find all 13 of Elden Ring's most valuable smithing stones.

elden ring ancient dragon smithing stone
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
Sebastian Thor avatar
Guide by Sebastian Thor Contributor
Published on

The Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Elden Ring are enhancement materials, and some of the rarest in the game. They're not to be confused with Elden Ring's Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones, which let you upgrade special weapons to +10.

You need them to upgrade regular Elden Ring weapons and armaments to level +25. You can find 13 Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones per playthrough and thus also upgrade 13 standard weapons to the highest level.

Here are all of the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations in Elden Ring.

On this page:

Can you farm Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Elden Ring?

No, this does not work. The Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones are too rare and special to be collected like this. The few that can be found per playthrough are located in very special places, and you'll need to travel there to find each one individually. Read on to find out where to find all 13 locations for them.

All Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations in Elden Ring

Here are all of the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations in Elden Ring:

Stormveil Castle

The first can be obtained as a reward for completing Nepheli Loux's quest when you meet her again in Godrick's throne room in Stormveil Castle.

A stone can be bought from Gatekeeper Gostoc for 20,000 runes, provided he's still alive after completing Nepheli Loux's quest. You will also meet him in Godrick's throne room.

Academy of Raya Lucaria

You can get a stone as a reward for siding with Witch Hunter Jerren (also known as Castellan Jerren) during Sorceress Sellen's quest, and defeating the sorceress together with him.

Bestial Sanctum

One will be received from Gurranq in the Bestial Sanctum in Caelid after you have given him nine Deathroots to eat. Alternatively, you can also receive it by killing Gurranq, after defeating Maliketh.

elden ring bestial sanctum map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Mountaintops of the Giants

Another can be found near the Church of Repose at the peak of the Mountaintops of the Giants. You'll find it by a corpse in a large, walk-in skull structure just a few metres south-east of the church. The stone lies in the mouth of the skull.

elden ring mountaintops of the giants ancient dragon smithing stone map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
elden ring peak of mountaintops of the giants skull entrance location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Consecrated Snowfield

A caravan pulled by two giants roams the Consecrated Snowfield north-east of the ruins of Yelough Anix. At night, two Night Cavalry mini-bosses will also spawn there, which you must defeat to obtain the stone.

elden ring consecrated snowfield night cavalry ancient dragon smithing stone map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
elden ring player facing two night cavalry mini bosses at consecrated snowfield
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Inside the Yelough Anix Tunnel. You'll need to defeat an Alabaster Lord near a gravity portal there, and then loot the corpse nearby that's next to a wooden wall.

elden ring ancient dragon smithing stone location inside yelough annix tunnel
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Found on a corpse near the frozen waterfall right next to the Great Wyrm Theodorix (which you don't have to defeat for this).

elden ring great wyrm theodorix map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Crumbling Farum Azula

One is dropped by the first dragon that flies in front of you when you follow the course of the Crumbling Farum Azula from the Site of Grace 'Crumbling Beast Grave' to the west.

elden ring crumbling farum azula ancient dragon smithing stone map location near site of grace
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
elden ring crumbling farum azula dragon appearance
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

After the fight against the Godskin Duo, start at the Site of Grace 'Dragon Temple Altar' and follow the northern corridor. Continue along the normal level progression in this section until you reach a spiral staircase on the right-hand side.

Follow the staircase upwards and go left over the round pillar that spans the abyss. The stone lies by a corpse on the edge on the left.

elden ring crumbling farum azula player walking up the spiral staircase
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The next one is obtained as a reward for defeating the battered dragon (with the scratched HP bar) that shoots lightning bolts in the area southeast of the Site of Grace 'Dragon Temple Rooftop'.

elden ring ancient dragon smithing stone map location south of dragon temple rooftop
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Miquella's Haligtree

You can loot one from a corpse in Miquella's Haligtree under a statue guarded by a Lesser Leonine Misbegotten. Follow the course of the section from the Site of Grace 'Haligtree Town' to the Site of Grace 'Haligtree Town Plaza' to find it at the spot shown below:

elden ring player facing a lesser leonine misebetton on the right in miquella's haligtree
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You can get the final one after defeating Loretta Knight of the Haligtree, follow the rest of the area past the lift that takes you to Elphael and you will find the stone in a chest.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Elden Ring help, check out our page listing all Swordstone Key locations or our Lake of Rot walkthrough to learn how to cross it safely.

Read this next