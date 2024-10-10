How to get all endings in Silent Hill 2

There are eight endings to unlock in the remake of Silent Hill 2, with six classic endings returning and two new endings to experience.

The classic endings (Leave, In Water, and Maria) have the same basic triggers required to unlock them, with the biggest change being the item locations for the Dog, UFO, and Rebirth endings. The two new endings (Bliss and Stillness) have completely new items that you need to find and use in the correct places in order to unlock them.

Our Silent Hill 2 endings guide details how to unlock all endings below, but do keep in mind that you need to have unlocked New Game Plus by completing the game once before you can get the majority of the endings in the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Please note that, as in the original, the Leave, In Water, and Maria endings seem to be primarily worked out through a point based system. This means that even if you follow our advice below, you could still get a different ending.

How to get Leave ending in Silent Hill 2

Leave is the most common ending people get in Silent Hill 2 because it has the easiest triggers to activate. It's considered the 'good' ending because it gives a little hope for James' future. In short, to get this ending, you need to play like James actually wants to live. So healing quickly after being injured is the best way you can consistently work towards it.

Here's how to get the Leave ending in Silent Hill 2:

Heal right after James gets injured.

Pick the Snake Coin at the end of the Coin Cabinet puzzle.

Listen to Mary's entire sickbed speech in the long corridor near the very end of the game.

Don't check on Maria at the hospital, or Labyrinth cell.

check on Maria at the hospital, or Labyrinth cell. Don't investigate Angela's knife.

investigate Angela's knife. Don't examine Mary's letter, photo, or Handkerchief more than once.

In our experience, healing right after James gets injured is almost a surefire way to get the Leave ending, if it's your first playthrough. We examined Mary's items, Angela's Knife, and checked on Maria - and we still got Leave.

It's also possible that the coin choice at the end of the Coin Cabinet puzzle in Wood Side Apartments doesn't affect the ending, but as you can pick from any of the three, it's best to pick a coin that might help you get the Leave ending, just in case.

How to get In Water ending in Silent Hill 2

In Water is another common ending, as its main trigger is also linked to James' health. You essentially need to play like James does not value his own life. So waiting a long time to heal - preferably when the screen has been red for a while - is the best way you can consistently work towards this ending.

Here's how to get the In Water ending in Silent Hill 2:

Wait as long as possible before healing.

Pick the Man Coin at the end of the Coin Cabinet puzzle.

Examine Angela's Knife at least twice.

Listen to Mary's entire sickbed speech in the long corridor near the very end of the game.

Don't check on Maria at the hospital, or Labyrinth cell.

As we've said, it's possible that the coin choice at the end of the Coin Cabinet puzzle in Wood Side Apartments doesn't affect the ending, but as you can pick from any of the three, it's best to pick a coin that might help you get the In Water ending, just in case.

How to get Maria ending in Silent Hill 2

In our experience, Maria is the most difficult ending to get in the Silent Hill 2 remake, unless you've already got the Leave and In Water endings. This is because it's not linked to health, so even if you give Maria all of the attention you need to help get her ending, your healing tactics are likely to give you Leave or In Water instead. Due to this, we recommend you unlock these regular endings first before attempting to get the Maria ending.

With this in mind, here's how to get the Maria ending in Silent Hill 2:

Pick the Woman Coin at the end of the Coin Cabinet puzzle.

If separated from Maria, unlock a door to reunite with her as soon as possible.

Follow Maria to Jack's Inn immediately after leaving Rosewood Park with her (stick to the critical path until you enter Brookhaven Hospital).

Check on Maria multiple times at the hospital (at least after finding the Marked Bracelet, to trigger a cutscene).

Check on Maria multiple times while she's in the Labyrinth cell, and try to enter her cell again after she dies.

Don't let Maria take damage.

let Maria take damage. Don't smash any glass around Maria, unless necessary.

smash any glass around Maria, unless necessary. Don't bump into Maria too much.

bump into Maria too much. Don't examine Mary's letter, photo, or handkerchief.

examine Mary's letter, photo, or handkerchief. Don't examine Angela's Knife.

examine Angela's Knife. Don't bring your personal items into the Employee Elevator at Lakeview Hotel.

bring your personal items into the Employee Elevator at Lakeview Hotel. Don't listen to Mary's entire sickbed speech in the long corridor near the very end of the game.

Once again, it's possible that the coin choice at the end of the Coin Cabinet puzzle in Wood Side Apartments doesn't affect the ending, but as you can pick from any of the three, it's best to pick a coin that might help you get the Maria ending, just in case.

How to get the Dog ending in Silent Hill 2

You need to play on New Game Plus to get the Dog ending in Silent Hill 2. If you are, then you need to get the Dog Key and use it on the Observation Room door in Lakeview Hotel to go and see Silent Hill's real mastermind. However, this time, the Dog Key is split into two Broken Key Parts in the remake, so you have to find and combine them first.

Broken Key Part location 1

The first Broken Key Part that you need to get for the Dog ending is located inside the Pet Center store in East South Vale, which is found just left of the Big Jay's building, close to the Groovy Music store you need to visit to complete the Jukebox puzzle. The part is on top of a desk inside the small room at the back.

Broken Key Part location 2

The second Broken Key Part that you need to get for the Dog ending is located inside a dog house in the garden of a house on the east side of Katz St. It's only accessible when you're exploring the West Side of South Vale after going through the gate at Jack's Inn with Maria.

Once you have both Broken Key Parts, combine them to make the Dog Key, then use the Dog Key to unlock the Observation Room on 3F of Lakeview Hotel, near room 312, to finally unlock the Dog ending. We recommend you save before unlocking the Observation Room door if you'd like to try and get another ending.

How to get the UFO ending in Silent Hill 2

You need to play on New Game Plus to get the UFO ending in Silent Hill 2. If you are, then you need to pick up the Blue Gem and use it at four unique locations to see the very unique alien-themed short film to unlock the UFO ending.

Blue Gem location

When playing on New Game Plus, the Blue Gem is located in the window of the Jewellers store in East South Vale, just north of the Big Jay's building, and Pet Center where you can find the first Broken Key Part.

Once you have the Blue Gem, 'Investigate' it from the main menu at these four locations to get the UFO ending:

The Rooftop of Saul Street Apartments in East South Vale, while standing beside the eye symbol printed on the vent. The western pier of Rosewood Park where you meet Maria, while standing beside the sign with the eye symbol printed behind it. Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami The docks of Lakeview Hotel while standing where you got off the boat after crossing Toluca Lake. In Room 312 of Lakeview Hotel, the same room where you watch the videotape.

As long as you investigated the Blue Gem at the previous three locations, you will automatically unlock the UFO ending when you investigate it in Room 312 at the end of Lakeview Hotel. So we recommend you make a save right beforehand if you'd like to get another ending after.

How to get Rebirth ending in Silent Hill 2

You need to play on New Game Plus to get the Rebirth ending in Silent Hill 2. If you are, then you need to pick up four new items and have them in your inventory at the end of the game to automatically unlock Rebirth. As long as you have these four items at the end, you will always unlock the Rebirth ending, no matter what choices you made before.

The four items you need to get the Rebirth ending are: Crimson Ceremony, White Chrism, Obsidian Goblet, and Lost Memories.

Crimson Ceremony location

Crimson Ceremony is located beside the grave near the water in the Graveyard, where you meet Angela for the first time right at the beginning of the game.

White Chrism location

White Chrism is located on the table outside of Baldwin Mansion in West Side South Vale, which you can access after going through the gate at Jack's Inn with Maria.

Obsidian Goblet location

The Obsidian Goblet is located inside a nook at the Historical Society in West Side South Vale, which you get access to after finding the Historical Society Key at Rosewood Park after completing the Brookhaven Hospital area.

Lost Memories location

Lost Memories is found on a shelf in the Lost and Found room in Lakeview Hotel on 1F. You can get into here by breaking the wall in Cafe Toluca.

If you've found all four of these items, you will get the Rebirth ending once you reach the end of the game, unless you trigger the Dog, UFO, Bliss, or Stillness endings beforehand.

How to get Bliss ending in Silent Hill 2

Bliss is one of the new endings in the Silent Hill 2 remake, but you can only get it if playing on New Game Plus. If you are, then you need to combine the new Rusted Key and Small Chest items to get the White Claudia, and then drink the White Claudia before watching the tape inside Room 312 of Lakeview Hotel to trigger the ending.

Small Chest location

The Small Chest is located inside the tiny enclosed seating area found in the northwestern side of the Garden in Brookhaven Hospital, which you get access to after finding the 1F Inner Ward Key on your way to solving the Hand puzzle. Crawl through a gap at the back to get into the small seating area.

Rusted Key location

The Rusted Key is located inside the safe at Pete's Bowl-O-Rama. The code is 1887, which you can find for yourself by picking up the Bloody Note by a body at the northwestern edge of town, near the Historical Society.

How to get Stillness ending in Silent Hill 2

Stillness is one of the new endings in Silent Hill 2 Remake, but you can only get it if playing on New Game Plus after getting the In Water ending. If you've done this, you need to find the Key of Sorrow to get the Toluca Postcard, which triggers the Stillness ending after you investigate the postcard from your inventory.

Key of Sorrow location

The Key of Sorrow is located inside a green car on the northside of Wiltse Rd. near the beginning of the game, right after you leave the Ranch area. Use the Chainsaw you find near the Ranch in New Game Plus and break the car's windows to pick up the key.

Toluca Postcard location

The Toluca Postcard is inside the safe in the Manager's Office of the Otherworld Lakeview Hotel area. You need to use the Key of Sorrow and 314 code to open the safe and get the postcard.

Once you have the Toluca Postcard, investigate it in your inventory to automatically get the Stillness ending.

Now that you know how to get every ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake, it's time to go and get the only ending that makes sense. Say hello to the dog for me!