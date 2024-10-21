Fallout season two filming begins a lot sooner than expected

I knew that the Fallout showrunners were keen to get the ball rolling on a second season of Amazon's hit show, but will admit I am surprised by how soon filming is going to start.

According to Leslie Uggams, who starred as Vault 33 Overseer Betty Pearson in the first season of Fallout, filming for season two will begin next month.

During a New York Comic Con interview with Screen Rant, Uggams was asked when filming would kick off, to which the actor replied: "We start November. I'm excited about it."

On its release in April, Fallout quickly became a hit for Amazon, with scores of praise across the industry. Our own Fallout review called it "a lovely, if blood-spattered, surprise", while Fallout's original creator Tim Cain had nothing but praise for the adaptation.

It was renewed for a second season that same month, with showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner later stating the Fallout team was "going to be pedal to the metal to get season two out as fast as humanly possible".

"We've got a lot of heavy lifting from season one already done. We have sets, assets, visual effects, that are already done," Wagner said in June. "We are hitting the ground running this season."

