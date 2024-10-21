Details of Nintendo's mysterious Switch Online playtest leak

Information on Nintendo's upcoming Switch Online Playtest Program has leaked online.

Last week, Nintendo announced it would be hosting a playtest on its console, which related to a new feature for the Nintendo Switch Online service. It noted places would be limited, and only up to 10,000 people would be accepted to participate in the test.

At this time, Nintendo asked successful applicants not to disclose details of the test. But, they have, and we now have an idea of what Nintendo is working on behind the scenes.

Images from documentation sent to program participants have been shared on social media. They allude to an almost MMO-sounding game, which features blocky Minecraft-like worlds. Players were reportedly told they will need to work together "to fully develop a massive, expansive planet by utilising creativity and farmed resources", with new lands, enemies, and resources appearing while players progress.

Another image described "special tools" called Beacons which would "heal the land". Meanwhile, the playtest will reportedly feature a "social hub" in which players can interact with each other.

The images, seen by Eurogamer earlier this morning, have since been removed from the internet due to a copyright strike by Nintendo.

The playtest is due to officially launch on 24th October, and run for a little under two weeks, until 6th November. It involves a 2.2 GB software download. We will likely hear more on the playtest over the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

Elsewhere, Nintendo recently released its motion-sensing alarm clock, Alarmo.