How to complete Redmane Freyja's questline in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Redmane Freyja is one of the new NPCs you'll meet in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. She has a strong connection to Radahn, one of Elden Ring's main bosses from the base game, and who you had to kill in order to start Shadow of the Erdtree in the first place. A little awkward, perhaps, but it's this relationship with Radahn that forms the backbone of Freyja's sidequest.

Like many of the other characters you'll meet in Shadow of the Erdtree, Freyja's questline runs the length of the expansion. But there are places where it can stall if you're not careful, preventing you from finishing it and claiming the rewards. So to help you get to the end of it successfully, read on for our step-by-step walkthrough on how to complete Freyja's questline in Elden Ring's DLC.

On this page:

First meeting - where to find Freyja

To begin with, Freyja is located at the Site of Grace 'Three-Path Cross' in Gravesite Plain. You'll find it just a short distance north-west of the Scorched Ruins, and it's easy to spot thanks to the Miquella's Cross that's located there as well. Here's Freyja's precise location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Speak with Freyja, and she'll tell you a little bit about herself, namely that she once fought alongside Radahn in battle. Talk to her a second time, and she'll tell you to speak with Hornsent, who she refers to as her "dour little friend", who's standing nearby at the same Site of Grace. Do so, and he'll give you a map showing the first handful of Miquella's Crosses they've found.

At this point, you'll have exhausted all of Freyja's dialogue, so feel free to continue your journey through Gravesite Plain, or follow Hornsent's map that will take you up to where Ansbach and Moore are located, as well as Belurat, Tower Settlement.

Second meeting

The second major point in Freyja's questline comes after you've received the message "Somewhere, a great rune has broken", which will occur when you either approach the Shadow Keep, or enter Rauh Base for the first time.

When this happens, the charm that was previously binding all the NPCs together will have been shattered, and Freyja in particular starts to grow distrustful of her former friends. Return to her previous location at the Site of Grace 'Three-Path Cross' and speak to her again to receive new dialogue options.

She'll tell you that she's "striking out on her own", as she needs to find out the answer to something. You'll then get the option to ask her "What do you intend to look into?" and she'll reveal it's the vow that Miquella once made with General Radahn. "I must know the nature of the vow," she says.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Speak to her again, and you'll get the option to ask her "What if you become our enemy?" She'll tell you not to worry, as she intends to remain true to her word. Still, as a warrior, she regrets not being able to cross blades with both you and Needle Knight Leda and Ansbach, as she would have loved to test everyone's mettle. It would have been "glorious" to meet on the battlefield as sworn enemies, she says - and, spoiler alert: if you manage to complete both Freyja and Ansbach's questlines, then she will, in fact, get her wish.

For now, though, that's all you need to say to Freyja for the time being, and she'll leave Three-Path Cross to move on to her second location shortly after this conversation.

Third meeting - Shadow Keep

You'll next meet Freyja in the Shadow Keep's Specimen Storehouse, at the Site of Grace 'Storehouse, Seventh Floor'. To get to this upper level of the Storehouse, you'll need to enter from the east side of the Shadow Keep, go through its Church District, and then work your way up the Storehouse's warren of staircases as you head towards its main boss, Messmer the Impaler.

You'll hear Freyja before you see her, and she'll be muttering to herself that she can't make head nor tail of the stone tablets she's trying to decipher. Follow the sound of her voice, and you'll soon come across her at the end of the room containing the Site of Grace.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Speak to her, and she'll tell you she's busy trying to figure out the meaning of the stone tablets she's looking at. She'll also reveal that she wishes she'd asked Ansbach to impart some of his knowledge to her before they went their separate ways.

Handy, then, that Ansbach can also be found here, on the Storehouse's First Floor. Go and speak to him. You'll find him in a small room near the Site of Grace 'Storehouse, First Floor', on the other side of the large animal statue.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

NB: this is the point where Freyja and Ansbach's questlines can both end prematurely if you don't follow the correct order of events, so make sure you do the following to continue both questlines through to their completion:

Speak to Freyja

Speak to Ansbach, and "Tell him of Freyja's decision"

Receive Ansbach's letter to Freyja, and deliver it to her

Retrieve the Secret Rite Scroll, and give it to Ansbach

The last point is particularly important here, because if you give Ansbach the Secret Rite Scroll before speaking to Freyja, you may miss the opportunity to receive his letter for her, as Ansbach will leave the Shadow Keep shortly after you hand the scroll to him.

As a result, make sure you speak to Freyja before handing over the scroll to Ansbach, so you can continue both questlines.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Once you've received Ansbach's letter to Freyja, you can now decide whether or not to deliver it, and your decision here will affect the outcome of Freyja's questline:

Give Freyja the letter: choosing this option will continue Freyja's questline . She'll learn that Radahn's soul "met an honourable end" when the festival of war concluded, but now Miquella wants to revive it. She's happy with this vow they made, and if you speak to her a second time, she'll thank you and you'll receive her Golden Lion Shield . After this, Freyja will move on to her final location.

choosing this option will . She'll learn that Radahn's soul "met an honourable end" when the festival of war concluded, but now Miquella wants to revive it. She's happy with this vow they made, and if you speak to her a second time, she'll thank you and you'll receive her . After this, Freyja will move on to her final location. Don't give Freyja the letter: choosing this option will stall Freyja's questline. Unable to find the true nature of Miquella and Radahn's vow, she'll remain at the Shadow Keep until the end of the game. You'll still be able to receive her Golden Lion Shield by returning to her location once you've completed the game, but you'll miss out on all the other possible rewards from her questline.

Naturally, if you want to see Freyja's questline through right to the end, you'll want to give her the letter. Once you've done this, Freyja will disappear from the Shadow Keep, and you won't meet her again until the very end of the game.

Fourth and final encounter

Your final encounter with Freyja will be in Enir-Ilim, where you'll need to fight her alongside Needle Knight Leda. At last, Freyja's wish to cross blades with you has finally come true, and she seems genuinely excited to see what you're made of.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Alas, Freyja does not survive this fight, and you'll find her corpse at the end of the battle arena. Interact with her body, and you'll be able to loot the following rewards:

Freyja's Greatsword

Freyja's Helm

Freyja's Armor

Freyja's Gauntlets

Freyja's Greaves

This concludes Freyja's questline, and all that's left to do now is defeat Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss.

Need more help? Improve your stats by finding all of Shadow of the Erdtree's Scadutree Fragment locations and Revered Spirit Ash locations. Alternatively, see which Erdtree bosses you've still got left to beat, and track down some great new early weapons to help you on your adventure.