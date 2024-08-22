Amazon drops the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition down to £150 for its 'Gaming Week' sale
Get your 18 inches jokes in here.
Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition is discounted at during Amazon's Gaming Week sale from August 22-28. These are still hot tickets, so they won't last long.
The Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition is now £149.99 for PS5 and Xbox at Amazon, which is £70 off the usual price and a whole £100 less than what retailers like GAME were asking.
Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition (PS5)
You get Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (note: base game not included), 18 inches of Messmer (the Impaler), an exclusive English hardcover art book, and a digital soundtrack. For fans and collectors, it's a tempting offer that might not stick around for long.
In other Elden Ring news, there's a new volume in the excellent Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide series. The Books of Knowledge collection, which has provided key information, guidance, and lore on The Lands Between in Vol. 1 and Shards of the Shattering in Vol. 2, now turns its attention to Shadow of the Erdtree.
Since the reveal, preorders for the highly anticipated Vol. 3 have been heavily discounted. The latest volume is down to £32.75 / $37.75 at Amazon right now, which is the best place to secure your pre-order before the book's release near the end of September.
Future Press has a track record of providing thorough coverage of FromSoftware's games. Recently, they revealed a new edition of the complete Bloodborne guide as part of the publisher's 25th anniversary, which is also currently 41 percent off on preorders from Amazon, down to £46.35 / $35.34. They also produced the widely popular reprint of the Dark Souls Trilogy guide.
In Eurogamer's review of Shadow of the Erdtree, Alexis Ong said: "I am still impossibly fond of Elden Ring and my time spent in its grasp, but I'm just not sure if I can share the same fullness of warmth with Shadow of the Erdtree. Despite its strange dispersion of "active" areas, and uncharacteristically infantilising hand-holding for encounters that should be learned through repeated failure, Shadow still has its share of Elden Ring's brilliance - weird little dudes and obscure secrets and goofy cheesing and all.
"But perhaps trying to combine the inherent focus of a largely self-contained DLC, with the narrative flexibility and open-world freedom of Elden Ring – the concept that set it apart from its Souls brethren - was always going to make for an incongruous match."