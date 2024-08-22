Amazon drops the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition down to £150 for its 'Gaming Week' sale

Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition is discounted at during Amazon's Gaming Week sale from August 22-28. These are still hot tickets, so they won't last long.

The Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition is now £149.99 for PS5 and Xbox at Amazon, which is £70 off the usual price and a whole £100 less than what retailers like GAME were asking.

You get Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (note: base game not included), 18 inches of Messmer (the Impaler), an exclusive English hardcover art book, and a digital soundtrack. For fans and collectors, it's a tempting offer that might not stick around for long.

In other Elden Ring news, there's a new volume in the excellent Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide series. The Books of Knowledge collection, which has provided key information, guidance, and lore on The Lands Between in Vol. 1 and Shards of the Shattering in Vol. 2, now turns its attention to Shadow of the Erdtree.

Since the reveal, preorders for the highly anticipated Vol. 3 have been heavily discounted. The latest volume is down to £32.75 / $37.75 at Amazon right now, which is the best place to secure your pre-order before the book's release near the end of September.

Future Press has a track record of providing thorough coverage of FromSoftware's games. Recently, they revealed a new edition of the complete Bloodborne guide as part of the publisher's 25th anniversary, which is also currently 41 percent off on preorders from Amazon, down to £46.35 / $35.34. They also produced the widely popular reprint of the Dark Souls Trilogy guide.

In Eurogamer's review of Shadow of the Erdtree, Alexis Ong said: "I am still impossibly fond of Elden Ring and my time spent in its grasp, but I'm just not sure if I can share the same fullness of warmth with Shadow of the Erdtree. Despite its strange dispersion of "active" areas, and uncharacteristically infantilising hand-holding for encounters that should be learned through repeated failure, Shadow still has its share of Elden Ring's brilliance - weird little dudes and obscure secrets and goofy cheesing and all.

"But perhaps trying to combine the inherent focus of a largely self-contained DLC, with the narrative flexibility and open-world freedom of Elden Ring – the concept that set it apart from its Souls brethren - was always going to make for an incongruous match."