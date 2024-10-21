British Fallout-like Atomfall gets detailed gameplay trailer

Atomfall, the forthcoming British Fallout-like game from Sniper Elite studio Rebellion, has received a new trailer detailing more of its setting and gameplay.

Set in 1962, the game takes place in a fictional quarantine zone in the north of England, though is loosely based on the Windscale fire, an accident in a nuclear reactor facility in Cumbria, 1957.

Of course, there's something far more sinister going on here and it's up to players to discover the truth of the accident - as you can see in the trailer below.

For instance, the zone is controlled by a military response team called Protocol but are they really who they seem? Then there's the British Atomic Research Division (B.A.R.D), responsible for experiments in nuclear bunkers. There are other factions too, like the primitive cults that have sprouted in the region along with imposing wicker men.

The trailer provides a clear look at gameplay, which involves plenty of first-person combat, sneaking around military facilities, crafting ammo and tools, and battling giant mechs and glowing zombie-like creatures.

It's clearly inspired by Fallout, but with a welcome British twist. That was certainly my impression of the game when I went hands-on at Gamescom, though this trailer provides far more detail beyond me swinging a cricket bat at enemies.

At the least, I was particularly fond of its various British-isms, from the rolling countryside, to eating cornish pasties, and a character greeting me with a hearty "how do?!". There were plenty of dialogue options too as you uncover the mysteries beneath the hills, though it's unclear for now if RPG-style choices will impact the narrative.

Atomfall will release across current and last-gen consoles - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S - as well as PC (Steam, Epic, Windows). It's also coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Will you be giving it a go?

Fallout itself may not be going to the UK anytime soon, but the Fallout: London mod has proven incredibly successful - it's almost at a million downloads.