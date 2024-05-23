The Minor Erdtees in Elden Ring can be found in several places across every region in The Lands Between. They aren't anywhere near the size of the central Erdtree that towers over the entire game world, but they still look very graceful.

You can find them in all areas of the game, but most Erdtrees are protected by Erdtree Avatars, the guardians of these trees, who must be defeated in a boss fight. In this guide, we tell you how to beat the Erdtree Avatars in Elden Ring, what rewards you'll get for defeating them, as well as where to find every Minor Erdtree in the game.

On this page:

How to beat the Erdtree Avatar in Elden Ring

Most of the Minor Erdtrees in Elden Ring are protected by boss enemies known as Erdtree Avatars. They're optional boss fights, but if you defeat one, they will drop important rewards and materials you can use to upgrade your Flask of Wondrous Physick to heal yourself. So here's how to beat the Erdtree Avatar in Elden Ring, so you can claim those all-important prizes.

Anyone who has played Dark Souls will certainly remember the good old Asylum Demon, and the Erdtree Avatar is like an extended version of this, so to speak, just with a few more tricks up its sleeve.

The Erdtree Avatar is big and hits like a steam train, but they are also very sluggish and slow. Between their punches, you have plenty of good opportunities to make a move and get hits in.

Stand back when he slams to the ground. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Wait for their triple combo. As is so often the case, the Avatar will strike left, right and finally slam his weapon from above. Dodge this last blow diagonally, in the direction of the Avatar's body. You have the perfect amount of time to get in lots of hits here, as he takes quite a long time to raise his massive weapon again.

The Avatar also has a kind of burst attack that deals damage over a wide radius. He'll use this if you stand next to him for too long while you're dealing damage. It is signalled by a golden glow, so put some distance between you when this starts to happen.

Jump away several times with the dodge roll and you should be able to escape the shockwave with your skin intact. You then have enough time to sprint towards the Avatar as it struggles to get up and land a hit or two. You can repeat this tactic throughout the fight.

The only really dangerous attack he has are these lightning bolts. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

But watch out, as he still has a dirty ace up his sleeve. If he stomps into the ground with his weapon, several lightning bolts appear around him.

These will fly towards you in quick succession and deal heavy damage, especially if they all hit in succession. Keep your distance and sprint away from them, if necessary by hopping to the side.

Keep using these tactics, and eventually it will go down, letting you claim your rewards.

All Minor Erdtree locations in Elden Ring

With lots of Minor Erdtrees cropping up across The Lands Between, there will be lots of Erdtree Avatars to take down. Below, we've listed the location of every Minor Erdtree, and listed the rewards you'll get for defeating its respective Avatar.

Minor Erdtree location in Limgrave

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

In the east of Limgrave, you'll find a Minor Erdtree in the Mistwood forest. It is not guarded, so there is no boss fight here, but we can still find a Spiked Cracked Tear, a Greenspill Crystal Tear, and to the west of the tree, you'll find the Ash of War: Ground Slam.

Minor Erdtree location in Liurnia (West)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

In the north-west region of Liurnia, you'll find the Minor Erdtree near the Converted Tower. It's also just round the corner from the Road's End Catacombs. The boss here is a common Avatar, and you'll get the following rewards:

5800 runes

Cerulean Cystal Tear

Ruptured Crystal Tear

Minor Erdtree location in Liurnia (East)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

On the other side of Liurnia is another earth tree, not far from the Frenzied Flame Village and the Black Knife Catacombs. This is also guarded by a common Avatar, and you'll get the following rewards:

5800 runes

Holy-Shrouding Cracked Tear

Lightning-Shrouding Cracked Tear

Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear

Minor Erdtree location in the Weeping Peninsula

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Another one can be found on the Weeping Peninsula, near the Tombsword Catacombs. You see it if you look to the west of the region. This is also guarded by a common Erdtree Avatar, and you'll get the following rewards for beating it:

4500 runes

Opaline Bubbletear

Crimsonburst Crystal Tear

Minor Erdtree location in Caelid (West)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Located just up the road from the Smouldering Church and Summonwater Village, this Erdtree is guarded by a Putrid Avatar, which is even more dangerous thanks to their ability to inflict you with Scarlet Rot. Otherwise, it has an identical moveset to the regular Erdtree Avatars. Defeating it will get you the following rewards:

9600 runes

Greenburst Crystal Tear

Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear

Minor Erdtree location in Caelid (East)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

There is another Erdtree in the eastern part of Caelid, just around the corner from Dragonbarrow Cave. It also looms above the War-Dead Catacombs and sits on the edge of the Wailing Dunes where you'll fight Starscourge Radahn. This Erdtree is also guarded by a Putrid Avatar, and he can also hit you with Scarlet Rot if you're not careful. Defeating it will get you the following rewards:

28,000 runes

Opaline Hardtear

Stonebarb Cracked Tear

Minor Erdtree location in Atlus Plataeu

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

While there's an Erdtree Avatar lurking in Leyndell, Royal Capital, you'll find this region's Minor Erdtree far away to the north-west, outside the protective walls. Here, you'll face a Wormface boss, and get the following rewards:

10,000 runes

Crimonspill Crystal Tear

Speckled Hardtear

Minor Erdtree location in Gelmir

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You will find the Erdtree in Gelmir if you ride eastwards from the Site of Grace 'Bridge of Iniquity'. The boss here is an Ulcerated Tree Spirit - the same kind you'll have fought in the Fringefolk Hero's Grave. Your rewards for defeating him are:

18,000 runes

Leaden Hardtear

Cerulean Hidden Tear

Minor Erdtree location in The Mountaintops of the Giants

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You'll find this Minor Erdtree to the east of the Stargazer's Ruins (and can also be reached from there thanks to the bridge joining the two mountain peaks). This boss fight can be tricky, as a common Avatar will be joined by another Avatar after a while, and they'll share the same health bar. On defeat, you'll get the following rewards:

70,000 runes

Cerulean Crystal Tear

Crimson Bubbletear

Minor Erdtree location in the Consecrated Snowfield

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

On the other side of the Stargazer's Ruins, you'll find another Minor Erdtree to the west, too. The easiest way to get here is by riding southeast from Ordina, Liturgical Town. Another Putrid Avatar awaits you here, so watch out for those Scarlet Rot attacks. On defeat, you'll get the following rewards:

160,000 runes

Thorny Cracked Tear

Ruptured Crystal Tear

That's everything you need to know about the Erdtree Avatars in Elden Ring and how to defeat them.