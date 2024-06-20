The Road's End Catacombs in Elden Ring are an optional dungeon in West Liurnia.

Unlike some other dunegons you'll come across in Elden Ring, the Road's End Catacombs are rather short though they do contain a rather interesting and tough boss at the very end.

Our guide is going to help you explore every inch of the Catacombs, right up until you reach the boss.

Here's our Elden Ring Road's End Catacombs walkthrough.

Elden Ring Road's End Catacombs Walkthrough

You can enter the Road's End Catacombs on the cliffs to the west in Liurnia, not far from the Converted Tower and the Minor Erdree. Here is the location on the world map:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Inside, the little enemies you know from the Stormfoot Catacombs and other places are waiting for you again. They have learnt a few tricks. Behind the first corridor, one of them jumps out from the right-hand corner, lands on your upper body and hits you hard if you're not good at dodging.

Don't be frightened. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Activate the lever to the left of the statue to open the boss room as you pass it and continue into the room.

Right next to the stairs, you can smash a wall and uncover a secret chamber behind it, in which a goblin runs its course. You will find 1x Rune Arc and a Ghost Glovewort (2).

These types of wall are common in this dungeon. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The wall next to the next staircase is another fake facade and can be revealed with a simple sword strike. It disappears and reveals the hidden area behind it, where you can collect a few plants and 5x Human Bone Shards as well as the Watchdog's Staff.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Continue to follow the course of the walls, but be careful with the floor lever in the following passage. You will trigger a trap with magic arrows and the enemy on the left will naturally take advantage of your surprise.

At the end of the corridor, you have to hit another apparent wall, kill the three enemies in the room behind it (two are crouching behind the corners on the left and right) and you can ceremoniously make your way to the treasure chest. It contains the Ashes of Raya Lucaria's Soldiers.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

That's as far as it goes here. And now? Walk back to the statue where you pressed the lever earlier. Take a look at the spot below. The wall just below is also a false one and reveals a narrow staircase.

Hit the last 'wall' and continue to the boss. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The corpse has 3x Root Resin in its cold fingers. Further down you will uncover another fake wall and find a Stake of Marika behind it.

The boss is lurking behind the open door, the Spiritcaller Snail!

