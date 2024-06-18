Elden Ring Weeping Peninsula: All Dungeons, Bosses and more
Everything you need to know about the Weeping Peninsula.
The Weeping Peninsula is located to the south of the starting area in Elden Ring and is the southern most area you can travel to in the game.
The climate in this area is different to other parts of the Lands Between in Elden Ring, with it raining all the time in this subregion. Which is why it's called the Weeping Peninsula. This area, together with Limgrave, has the easiest bosses in all of Elden Ring, and is the ideal place for practising and getting stronger.
On this page:
- How to get to the Weeping Peninsula
- Weeping Peninsula Map
- Weeping Peninsula Map Fragment
- Weeping Peninsula Dungeons
- Weeping Peninsula Sites of Grace
- Weeping Peninsula Bosses
How to get to the Weeping Peninsula
The Weeping Peninsula is the area directly south of Limgrave. To reach it, you need to cross the Bridge of Sacrifice.
Weeping Peninsula Map
The Elden Ring map below shows how the Weeping Peninsula is laid out.
Use our interactive map to explore the region, and to help you plot your route to it:
Weeping Peninsula Map Fragment
There is only one Map Fragment for the Weeping Peninsula.
To get the map fragment, you need to cross into Weeping Peninsula using the Bridge of Sacrifice and then follow the path south. The map fragment is at the base of an obelisk, that's south of the 'Castle Morne Rampart' Site of Grace.
Weeping Peninsula Dungeons
There are six dungeons in the Weeping Penisula:
- Earthbore Cave
- Impaler's Catacombs
- Morne Tunnel
- Tombsward Catacombs
- Tombsward Cave
- Castle Morne
Weeping Peninsula Sites of Grace
There are 18 Sites of Grace in the Weeping Peninsula:
- Church of Pilgrimage
- Castle Morne Rampart
- Tombsward
- South of the Lookout Tower
- Ailing Village Outskirts
- Beside the Crater-Pocked Glade
- Isolated Merchant's Shack
- Fourth Church of Marika
- Bridge of Sacrifice
- Castle Morne Lift
- Behind the Castle
- Beside the Rampart Gaol
- Morne Moangrave
- Impaler's Catacombs
- Earthbore Cave
- Tombsward Catacombs
- Tombsward Cave
- Morne Tunnel
Weeping Peninsula Bosses
There are 10 Bosses in the Weeping Peninsula:
- Erdtree Burial Watchdog
- Runebear
- Night's Cavalry
- Deathbird
- Cemetery Shade
- Erdtree Avatar
- Scaly Misbegotten
- Miranda The Blighted Bloom
- Ancient Hero Of Zamor
- Leonine Misbegotten
Need more help? Jump back to our list of Elden Ring bosses or our Elden Ring walkthrough.