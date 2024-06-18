Elden Ring Weeping Peninsula: All Dungeons, Bosses and more

The Weeping Peninsula is located to the south of the starting area in Elden Ring and is the southern most area you can travel to in the game.

The climate in this area is different to other parts of the Lands Between in Elden Ring, with it raining all the time in this subregion. Which is why it's called the Weeping Peninsula. This area, together with Limgrave, has the easiest bosses in all of Elden Ring, and is the ideal place for practising and getting stronger.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get to the Weeping Peninsula

The Weeping Peninsula is the area directly south of Limgrave. To reach it, you need to cross the Bridge of Sacrifice.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Weeping Peninsula Map

The Elden Ring map below shows how the Weeping Peninsula is laid out.

Use our interactive map to explore the region, and to help you plot your route to it:

Weeping Peninsula Map Fragment

There is only one Map Fragment for the Weeping Peninsula.

To get the map fragment, you need to cross into Weeping Peninsula using the Bridge of Sacrifice and then follow the path south. The map fragment is at the base of an obelisk, that's south of the 'Castle Morne Rampart' Site of Grace.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Weeping Peninsula Dungeons

There are six dungeons in the Weeping Penisula:

Earthbore Cave

Impaler's Catacombs

Morne Tunnel

Tombsward Catacombs

Tombsward Cave

Castle Morne

Weeping Peninsula Sites of Grace

There are 18 Sites of Grace in the Weeping Peninsula:

Church of Pilgrimage

Castle Morne Rampart

Tombsward

South of the Lookout Tower

Ailing Village Outskirts

Beside the Crater-Pocked Glade

Isolated Merchant's Shack

Fourth Church of Marika

Bridge of Sacrifice

Castle Morne Lift

Behind the Castle

Beside the Rampart Gaol

Morne Moangrave

Impaler's Catacombs

Earthbore Cave

Tombsward Catacombs

Tombsward Cave

Morne Tunnel

Weeping Peninsula Bosses

There are 10 Bosses in the Weeping Peninsula:

Need more help? Jump back to our list of Elden Ring bosses or our Elden Ring walkthrough.