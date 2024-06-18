Skip to main content

Elden Ring Weeping Peninsula: All Dungeons, Bosses and more

Everything you need to know about the Weeping Peninsula.

An Elden Ring character standing near a Site of Grace in the Weeping Peninsula.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
The Weeping Peninsula is located to the south of the starting area in Elden Ring and is the southern most area you can travel to in the game.

The climate in this area is different to other parts of the Lands Between in Elden Ring, with it raining all the time in this subregion. Which is why it's called the Weeping Peninsula. This area, together with Limgrave, has the easiest bosses in all of Elden Ring, and is the ideal place for practising and getting stronger.

On this page:

How to get to the Weeping Peninsula

The Weeping Peninsula is the area directly south of Limgrave. To reach it, you need to cross the Bridge of Sacrifice.

Location of the Bridge of Sacrafice in Elden Ring
Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Weeping Peninsula Map

The Elden Ring map below shows how the Weeping Peninsula is laid out.

Use our interactive map to explore the region, and to help you plot your route to it:

Expand map

Weeping Peninsula Map Fragment

There is only one Map Fragment for the Weeping Peninsula.

To get the map fragment, you need to cross into Weeping Peninsula using the Bridge of Sacrifice and then follow the path south. The map fragment is at the base of an obelisk, that's south of the 'Castle Morne Rampart' Site of Grace.

An Elden Ring map showing the location of the Weeping Peninsula map fragment.
An Elden Ring character approaches the location of the Weeping Peninsula map fragment.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Weeping Peninsula Dungeons

There are six dungeons in the Weeping Penisula:

Weeping Peninsula Sites of Grace

There are 18 Sites of Grace in the Weeping Peninsula:

  • Church of Pilgrimage
  • Castle Morne Rampart
  • Tombsward
  • South of the Lookout Tower
  • Ailing Village Outskirts
  • Beside the Crater-Pocked Glade
  • Isolated Merchant's Shack
  • Fourth Church of Marika
  • Bridge of Sacrifice
  • Castle Morne Lift
  • Behind the Castle
  • Beside the Rampart Gaol
  • Morne Moangrave
  • Impaler's Catacombs
  • Earthbore Cave
  • Tombsward Catacombs
  • Tombsward Cave
  • Morne Tunnel

Weeping Peninsula Bosses

There are 10 Bosses in the Weeping Peninsula:

Need more help? Jump back to our list of Elden Ring bosses or our Elden Ring walkthrough.

