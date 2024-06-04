Elden Ring: Castle Morne walkthrough

Castle Morne is a location in Elden Ring which can be discovered in the far south of the Weeping Peninsula. It's a fair hike to get to, but in some ways it's a great first warm-up to Elden Ring's first main legacay dungeon, Stormveil Castle.

So to help you find and complete this important dungeon in Elden Ring, read on for our step-by-step walkthrough on how to beat Castle Morne.

Castle Morne walkthrough

Getting to Castle Morne isn't an easy task for first-time players. You might run into the field boss Night's Cavalry, for example, and there is a single giant in front of the castle to protect it from intruders. This ranged fighter will shoot at you from afar with his large arrows and won't stop until you have eliminated him. Still, at least then he won't come back, even after you've rested.

Here's where to find Castle Morne, which is on the southern-most point of the Weeping Peninsula.

Once you're inside the castle grounds, activate the first Site of Grace and take a breather. Use the lift behind and you will reach the inner courtyard of Castle Morne. First go up the steps on the left, kill the two dogs and relieve the dead man of 1x Smithing Stone (2).

Castle Morne's courtyard

We now have a large area in front of us. At the back left, some soldiers are fighting the beasts that have the location under their control.

The courtyard has seen better days, no doubt.

On the left, by the pile of corpses and pyres, you can fight some harpy-like Misbegotten, plus their leader, to get 2x Fire Grease in your bag. Now two paths lead onwards, which ultimately will get you to the same point:

Straight ahead to the slumbering Pumpkin Head , which guards a corpse with 3x Smithing Stone (1) . He can be surprised in its sleep.

, which guards a corpse with . He can be surprised in its sleep. Follow the path next to the pyre and through the armoury.

To the left of the pile is the armoury.

Fighting your way through the armoury

Take the path right next to the pyre to reach an armoury with a treasure chest. Here you will find the Claymore.

Go down the steps into the open and kill more abominations and the soldiers they are fighting. You can also ignore them if you prefer.

Up the ladder you will come to a larger area where another fight is raging. Keep calm and at the end of the corridor on the left you will find the Steel-Wire Torch, which gives you increased physical damage plus fire damage. The corpse next to the gallows also gives you 1x Furlcalling Finger Remedy.

Drop down here to continue your path through Castle Morne.

All that remains is the ladder nearby. It leads us to an area for dropping. The ladder on the side will take you back to the Pumpkin Head in the courtyard. So continue straight ahead.

It's best to shoot the flying demons with ranged weapons or use jump attacks; they don't hover too far above the ground.

Take 1x Golden Rune (2) from the corpse and continue along the path until you reach a fire bowl. On the right you can drop down to a Site of Grace 'Behind the Castle'. Remember this point, as we'll be back here shortly.

Don't skip the save point.

Find Irina's father

Before that, we can find the commander of Castle Morne here, who is Irina's father. You'll need to find him as part of Irina and Edgar's questline, so go to the ladder on the left and climb down:

Follow the only possible way down and you will come to a small tower with wooden stairs on the side. Irina's father, Edgar, is sitting at the top and looks quite downcast.

He will, at least, give you a Sacrificial Twig when you speak to him. Give him Irina's letter. Alas, as the commander of this castle, Edgar can't just walk away. You'll need to relay this information to Irina (who is unfortunately dead after your return, with the axe of the monster who killed her lying next to her). After you've learned of Irina's death, pass on this information back to Edgar and meet him again later at the place of her death.

For now, though, head back to the newly discovered Site of Grace 'Behind the Castle'. Drop further from here and you will land above a corpse on a wooden scaffold. It leaves behind 1x Stonesword Key:

The corpse has a valuable Stonesword Key with it.

Find the Twinblade Talisman

Jump down again and enter the small cell on the right. Here you will find a caged ghostly figure and a corpse with 1x Pickled Turtle Neck. Be careful when picking it up, though, as a slime will fall on your head.

Outside, follow the path on the right and you will reach a ladder to a tower with a treasure chest. It will give you the Twinblade Talisman, which improves the final hit of your attack chain.

Then go back again and drop onto the roof on the right:

Drop down here to continue through Castle Morne.

Jump down to the scarab and get 3x Tarnished Golden Sunflower from the corpse. Then head south-east down the ledges (you can already see the fog wall to the boss on the right).

To get down, you have to carefully drop down over several wooden beams. The body on the first plank leaves you 1x Smithing Stone (2).

Be careful when landing. At the bottom, some rats will give you a nasty reception as they guard a corpse with a Whip on it.

Drop carefully.

Leave the room and keep left to discover the next Site of Grace 'Beside the Rampart Gaol'.

Cross the bridge with the jellyfish beneath it, kill the abominations and take 8x Throwing Daggers from the corpse. Now go down the ladder to the coast.

You can get some loot in front of the boss.

Behind the building you will find 1x Somber Smiting Stone (1). If you don't want to go to the boss yet, you can organise another round of jellyfish fighting. There is also a giant crab around the corner and 15x Fire Arrows in a rock alcove next to it.

After this, you're ready to face Castle Morne's boss: Leonine Misbegotten.