Honkai Star Rail Fugue materials, kit, and Eidolons

Fugue is a 5-Star Fire character of The Nihility path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.7.

While Fugue will likely be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 2.7, she will eventually return to Honkai: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for her, we've detailed reliable leaks of Fugue's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Fugue's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Fugue's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

On this page:

Fugue's kit

Fugue is a 5-Star Fire character of The Nihility path, and is the 5-Star form of Tingyun.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon her official release, and that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces, here's a summary of Fugue's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Fire.

: Fire. Path : The Nihility.

: The Nihility. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Radiant Streak - Deals Fire damage equal to 50% of Fugue's attack to a single enemy.

: Radiant Streak - Deals Fire damage equal to 50% of Fugue's attack to a single enemy. Enhanced Basic Attack : Fiery Caress - Deals Fire damage equal to 50% of Fugue's attack to a single enemy and Fire damage equal to 25% of Fugue's attack to adjacent targets.

: Fiery Caress - Deals Fire damage equal to 50% of Fugue's attack to a single enemy and Fire damage equal to 25% of Fugue's attack to adjacent targets. Skill : Virtue Beckons Bliss - Fugue grants 'Foxian Prayer' to one designated ally and causes them to enter the 'Torrid Scorch' state, lasting for three turns. The duration of this state reduces by one turn at the start of Fugue's turn. An ally target with Foxian Player has their Break Effect increased by 20%, and every time after they attack, Fugue has a 100% base chance to reduce the attacked enemy target's Defence by 8%, lasting for two turns. While in the Torrid Scorch state, Fugue can't use her Skill, and her basic attack is enhanced to 'Fiery Caress'.

: Virtue Beckons Bliss - Fugue grants 'Foxian Prayer' to one designated ally and causes them to enter the 'Torrid Scorch' state, lasting for three turns. The duration of this state reduces by one turn at the start of Fugue's turn. An ally target with Foxian Player has their Break Effect increased by 20%, and every time after they attack, Fugue has a 100% base chance to reduce the attacked enemy target's Defence by 8%, lasting for two turns. While in the Torrid Scorch state, Fugue can't use her Skill, and her basic attack is enhanced to 'Fiery Caress'. Image credit: HoYoverse Ultimate : Solar Splendor Shines Upon All - Fugue deals Fire damage equal to 100% of Fugue's attack to all enemies. This instance of attack ignores Weakness Type to reduce the Toughness of all enemies. The Fire Weakness Break effect is triggered when enemies become Weakness Broken this way.

: Solar Splendor Shines Upon All - Fugue deals Fire damage equal to 100% of Fugue's attack to all enemies. This instance of attack ignores Weakness Type to reduce the Toughness of all enemies. The Fire Weakness Break effect is triggered when enemies become Weakness Broken this way. Talent (passive ability) : Fortune Follows Where Virtue Spreads - While Fugue is on the field, enemy targets are afflicted with Exo-Toughness, defaulting to an Exo-Toughness value equal to 50% of their respective Max Toughness. While Fugue is on the field and after Weakness Broken enemies are attacked by allies, the Toughness Reduction of this attack is converted into one instance of 50% Super Break Damage.

: Fortune Follows Where Virtue Spreads - While Fugue is on the field, enemy targets are afflicted with Exo-Toughness, defaulting to an Exo-Toughness value equal to 50% of their respective Max Toughness. While Fugue is on the field and after Weakness Broken enemies are attacked by allies, the Toughness Reduction of this attack is converted into one instance of 50% Super Break Damage. Technique (overworld ability) : Percipient Shine - Fugue inflicts Daze on enemies within a certain area, lasting for 10 seconds. While Dazed, enemies will not actively attack ally targets. After entering battle via actively attacking Dazed enemies, Fugue's action advances by 40%, with a 100% base chance to inflict each enemy target with the same debuff as that applied by Fugue's Skill, lasting for two turns.

: Percipient Shine - Fugue inflicts Daze on enemies within a certain area, lasting for 10 seconds. While Dazed, enemies will not actively attack ally targets. After entering battle via actively attacking Dazed enemies, Fugue's action advances by 40%, with a 100% base chance to inflict each enemy target with the same debuff as that applied by Fugue's Skill, lasting for two turns. Bonus Trace 1 : Verdantia Renaissance - After ally targets break enemy weakness, additionally delays the action of the enemy target by 15%.

: Verdantia Renaissance - After ally targets break enemy weakness, additionally delays the action of the enemy target by 15%. Bonus Trace 2 : Sylvan Enigma - Increases Fugue's Break Effect by 30%. After using her Skill for the first time, Fugue immediately recovers one Skill Point.

: Sylvan Enigma - Increases Fugue's Break Effect by 30%. After using her Skill for the first time, Fugue immediately recovers one Skill Point. Bonus Trace 3: Phecda Primordia - When an enemy target's Weakness gets broken, increases all allies' Break Effect by 15%, lasting for two turns. This effect can stack up to two times.

Fugue Ascension materials

Searing Steel Blade. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Fugue Ascension materials to upgrade stats like her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Searing Steel Blade and Immortal-based materials for Fugue to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Fugue Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Immortal Scionette

x15 Immortal Aeroblossom

x15 Immortal Lumintwig

x65 Searing Steel Blade

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Fugue Ascension materials you need per level:

Fugue Ascension level Fugue Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Immortal Scionette 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Immortal Scionette 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Immortal Aeroblossom, x3 Searing Steel Blade 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Immortal Aeroblossom, x7 Searing Steel Blade 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Immortal Lumintwig, x20 Searing Steel Blade 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Immortal Lumintwig, x35 Searing Steel Blade 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Fugue's official release.

Fugue Trace materials

Fiery Spirit. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Fugue you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Fugue it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Fiery Spirit and Immortal-based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Fugue Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

x18 Fiery Spirit

x41 Immortal Scionette

x56 Immortal Aeroblossom

x58 Immortal Lumintwig

x69 Starfire Essence

x139 Heaven Incinerator

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Fugue's materials could change upon her official release.

Fugue Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Fugue from pulling on her Banner, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Fugue's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Earthbound I Was, Cloudward I Be (E1) : Allies with Foxian Prayer increase their Weakness Break Efficiency by 50%.

: Allies with Foxian Prayer increase their Weakness Break Efficiency by 50%. Beatitude Dawns for the Worthy (E2) : When an enemy target's Weakness gets broken, Fugue regenerates five Energy, and after using her Ultimate, Fugue advances the action of all allies by 24%.

: When an enemy target's Weakness gets broken, Fugue regenerates five Energy, and after using her Ultimate, Fugue advances the action of all allies by 24%. Verity Weaves Thoughts to Blade (E3) : Increases the level of Fugue's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her basic attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Fugue's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her basic attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Bereft of Form, Which Name to Bear (E4) : After every attack used by the ally with Foxian Prayer, Fugue has a 100% base chance to increase the damage taken by the attacked enemy target by 15%, lasting for two turns.

: After every attack used by the ally with Foxian Prayer, Fugue has a 100% base chance to increase the damage taken by the attacked enemy target by 15%, lasting for two turns. Colored Cloud Rains Fortune (E5) : Increases the level of Fugue's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Fugue's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Clairvoyance of Boom and Doom (E6): Fugue's Weakness Break Efficiency increases by 50%, and while there is an ally target that has Foxian Prayer on the field, all allies are considered as having Foxian Prayer.

Good luck levelling up Fugue in Honkai Star Rail!