Halloween Candy in Disney Dreamlight Valley is back for a limited-time this spooky season. You can collect it to give to villagers as gifts, put it into storage for another time when you decide what you want to do with it, or you can use the candy to craft halloween-themed items to decorate your island.

As it's a limited-time item in Disney Dreamlight Valley, we highly recommend logging in each day (if you can) and collecting as many pieces as you can when they spawn, even if you're not going to use them right away.

Without further ado, here's how to get Halloween Candy in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Halloween Candy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Halloween Candy in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be found in themed buckets that spawn in the Plaza. This year, the buckets will appear between Wednesday 24th October to Thursday 31st October, giving you a full week to fill your pockets with sweets.

Thanks for the photobomb Simba! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

There are three types of candy you can collect, Red, Green and Purple. The buckets that spawn around the Plaza will also be in these colours, which will clue you in as to what colour candy is held within. For example, open a Purple bucket and you'll get Purple candy - it's that simple.

Now, go get candy collecting before time runs out!

