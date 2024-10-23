Monster Hunter Wilds beta dates and times

Monster Hunter Wilds is holding an open beta to let anybody try out the next entry in Capcom's legendary series, months before its official release.

To help you get hunting quicker, the character you create in this beta will helpfully carry over to the full release of Monster Hunter Wilds.

We've detailed the Monster Hunter Wilds beta release date and time below to help you plan ahead, including the early access release times, and how to get early access to the Monster Hunter Wilds beta.

On this page:

How to get early access to Monster Hunter Wilds beta

You need to subscribe to PlayStation Plus to get early access to the Monster Hunter Wilds beta on PS5. This gives PS5 owners with a PlayStation Plus subscription three days of early beta access before it's opened up to those without a PS Plus subscription and Xbox Series X/S and Steam players.

Once the beta is available globally on all three platforms, crossplay is enabled, allowing you to play with friends no matter what platform you're all on.

Image credit: Capcom

Monster Hunter Wilds beta early access date and time

Early access is only available for those who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus on PS5. If this applies to you, the Monster Hunter Wilds beta early access starts on Tuesday 29th October at 3am (GMT) / Monday 28th October at 8pm (PT). The early access period lasts three days, but you are able to continue playing when the beta becomes available on all platforms globally, for a total of seven days.

The beta ends for all players on Monday 4th November at 2:59am (GMT) / Sunday 3rd November at 6:59pm (PT).

With this in mind, here's the Monster Hunter Wilds beta early access start date and time in other time zones:

West Coast US : Monday 28th October, 8pm (PT)

: Monday 28th October, 8pm (PT) Central US : Monday 28th October, 10pm (CT)

: Monday 28th October, 10pm (CT) East Coast US : Monday 28th October, 11pm (ET)

: Monday 28th October, 11pm (ET) Japan : Tuesday 29th October, 12pm (JST)

: Tuesday 29th October, 12pm (JST) Australia : Tuesday 29th October, 2pm (AET)

: Tuesday 29th October, 2pm (AET) UK : Tuesday 29th October, 3am (GMT)

: Tuesday 29th October, 3am (GMT) Europe: Tuesday 29th October, 4am (CET)

Image credit: Capcom

Monster Hunter Wilds beta date and time for everyone

For PS5 owners who don't have a PlayStation Plus subscription, and those playing on Xbox Series X and Steam, the Monster Hunter Wilds beta starts on Friday 1st November at 3am (GMT) / Thursday 31st October at 8pm (PT).

The beta ends for all players on Monday 4th November at 2:59am (GMT) / Sunday 3rd November at 6:59pm (PT).

Unless you have early access on PS5, here's the Monster Hunter Wilds beta start date and time in other time zones:

West Coast US : Thursday 31st October, 8pm (PT)

: Thursday 31st October, 8pm (PT) Central US : Thursday 31st October, 10pm (CT)

: Thursday 31st October, 10pm (CT) East Coast US : Thursday 31st October, 11pm (ET)

: Thursday 31st October, 11pm (ET) Japan : Friday 1st November, 12pm (JST)

: Friday 1st November, 12pm (JST) Australia : Friday 1st November, 2pm (AET)

: Friday 1st November, 2pm (AET) UK : Friday 1st November, 3am (GMT)

: Friday 1st November, 3am (GMT) Europe: Friday 1st November, 4am (CET)

Image credit: Capcom

Everything else we know about the Monster Hunter Wilds beta

Here's a quick list of everything else we know about the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds beta:

Crossplay - Crossplay is available between all PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Steam PC players.

- Crossplay is available between all PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Steam PC players. Character Creation - Your character creation data carries over into the full release (including Palico), and you can remake your character as many times as you like.

- Your character creation data carries over into the full release (including Palico), and you can remake your character as many times as you like. Bonuses - You get a special pendant and bonus item pack in the full game for creating a character in the beta. The bonus pack contains x10 Mega Potions, x5 Rations, x5 Lifepowder, x2 Max Potions, x2 Herbal Medicine, x2 Nulberry, and x5 Armor Sphere

- You get a special pendant and bonus item pack in the full game for creating a character in the beta. The bonus pack contains x10 Mega Potions, x5 Rations, x5 Lifepowder, x2 Max Potions, x2 Herbal Medicine, x2 Nulberry, and x5 Armor Sphere Image credit: Capcom Story Trial - You get to experience the opening cutscene and play through the Chatacabra hunt.

- You get to experience the opening cutscene and play through the Chatacabra hunt. Doshaguma Hunt - Hunt down the Doshaguma while exploring the area on your Seikret and switch between two weapon types on the fly.

Hope you have fun in the beta!