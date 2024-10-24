Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct announced

Blizzard has announced a livestream dedicated to all things Warcraft for the franchise's 30th anniversary next month.

The Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct will broadcast on Wednesday, 13th November at 6pm UK time (that's 1pm Eastern, or 10am Pacific for our friends over the pond) and include announcements relating to various Blizzard games.

"It's a big year for the Warcraft universe and whether you're a Hearthstone fan, you've joined the chaos in Warcraft Rumble, ventured into the world of Azeroth for the first time in Warcraft: Orcs and Humans, or you're a World of Warcraft player, there's something for everyone in our Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct stream," Blizzard teased. "You won't want to miss a moment - or a single surprise."

The livestream sounds like it'll host Blizzard's biggest set of announcements this year, as the company's infamous BlizzCon event currently sits on hiatus.

So, what do we expect? Well, it seems likely Blizzard will use the event to shed more light on Midnight, its next World of Warcraft expansion following the launch of The War Within this summer.

Midnight is designed to be the middle chapter in a trilogy of expansions that commemorate the veteran MMO's first 20 years, and propel it forward into the future.

You'll be able to tune into the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct via Twitch, YouTube and TikTok, with as-yet unrevealed rewards for Blizzard fans simply for watching.

Earlier this month I spoke to Jason Schreier about his new book Play Nice, for a look behind the scenes at Blizzard and to hear more about the developer's misconduct scandal, swingers parties and much more.