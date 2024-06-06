Skip to main content

Elden Ring Caelid: All Dungeons, Bosses and more

All things Caelid.

Caelid text over blood red sky
Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer
Sebastian Thor avatar
Guide by Sebastian Thor Contributor
Published on

The Caelid area of Elden Ring can be found in the Lands Between, just east of Limgrave, and can be accessed right from the start.

Caelid is characterised by a hostile atmosphere, powerful enemies and the red sky, while undead wander around in large numbers between its locations.

In the following sections you will learn all the important details about Caelid: its Dungeons, Map Fragments, Sites of Grace, Bosses and more.

On this page:

How to get to Caelid

Normal path: Just play until the path leads you to Caelid or until you are curious and want to take a look. Ride further east from the Summonwater Village in Limgrave and you will arrive in Caelid after a short time

Teleporter: In the Dragon-Burnt Ruins in Limgrave, there is a teleporter trap that spits you out in the Sellia Crystal Tunnel. You can take this path immediately after starting the game, although you'll likely be far too weak for it for now.

Map showing route into Caelid.
Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

If you came here on the lower path (and thus by mistake) and want to leave the tunnels of Sellia quickly, go out of the hut where you spawn and take a sharp left. Follow the path down and climb the ladder in the next room. Rest at the Site of Grace, then leave the mines. Once you're outside, you can use fast travel again.

Caelid Map

The following map of Caelid shows how the poisonous area east of Limgrave is laid out:

Expand map

Caelid Map Fragments

Dragonbarrow map fragment location

The Dragonbarrow map fragment can be found east of Dragonbarrow West and north of the Sellia Crystal Tunnel.

Caelid map fragment location

The Caelid map fragment can be found just south of the road between Caelid Highway South and Southern Aeonia Swamp Bank

Caelid Subregions

  • Central Caelid
  • Greyolls Dragon Hill
  • Swamp of Aeonia
  • Wailing Dunes

Caelid Dungeons

  • Abandoned Cave
  • Caelid Catacombs
  • Dragonbarrow Cave
  • Gael Tunnel
  • Gaol Cave
  • Minor Erdtee Catacombs
  • Redmane Castle
  • Sellia Crystal Tunnel
  • Sellia Hideaway
  • War-Dead Catacombs

Caelid Sites of Grace

  • Abandoned Cave
  • Caelem Ruins
  • Caelid Catacombs
  • Caelid Highway South
  • Cathedral of Dragon Communion
  • Chair-Crypt of Sellia
  • Chamber Outside the Plaza
  • Church of the Plague
  • Deep Siofra Well
  • Fort Gael North
  • Gael Tunnel
  • Gaol Cave
  • Impassable Greatbridge
  • Minor Erdtree Catacombs
  • Rear Gael Tunnel Entrance
  • Rotview Balcony
  • Sellia Backstreets
  • Sellia Crystal Tunnel
  • Sellia Under-Stair
  • Smoldering Church
  • Smoldering Wall
  • Southern Aeonia Swamp Bank
  • Starscourge Radahn
  • War-Dead Catacombs

Caelid Bosses

Next area: Dragonbarrow

Read this next