Elden Ring Caelid: All Dungeons, Bosses and more
All things Caelid.
The Caelid area of Elden Ring can be found in the Lands Between, just east of Limgrave, and can be accessed right from the start.
Caelid is characterised by a hostile atmosphere, powerful enemies and the red sky, while undead wander around in large numbers between its locations.
In the following sections you will learn all the important details about Caelid: its Dungeons, Map Fragments, Sites of Grace, Bosses and more.
On this page:
- How to get to Caelid
- Caelid Map
- Caelid Map Fragments
- Caelid Subregions
- Caelid Dungeons
- Caelid Bosses
How to get to Caelid
Normal path: Just play until the path leads you to Caelid or until you are curious and want to take a look. Ride further east from the Summonwater Village in Limgrave and you will arrive in Caelid after a short time
Teleporter: In the Dragon-Burnt Ruins in Limgrave, there is a teleporter trap that spits you out in the Sellia Crystal Tunnel. You can take this path immediately after starting the game, although you'll likely be far too weak for it for now.
If you came here on the lower path (and thus by mistake) and want to leave the tunnels of Sellia quickly, go out of the hut where you spawn and take a sharp left. Follow the path down and climb the ladder in the next room. Rest at the Site of Grace, then leave the mines. Once you're outside, you can use fast travel again.
Caelid Map
The following map of Caelid shows how the poisonous area east of Limgrave is laid out:
Caelid Map Fragments
Dragonbarrow map fragment location
The Dragonbarrow map fragment can be found east of Dragonbarrow West and north of the Sellia Crystal Tunnel.
Caelid map fragment location
The Caelid map fragment can be found just south of the road between Caelid Highway South and Southern Aeonia Swamp Bank
Caelid Subregions
- Central Caelid
- Greyolls Dragon Hill
- Swamp of Aeonia
- Wailing Dunes
Caelid Dungeons
- Abandoned Cave
- Caelid Catacombs
- Dragonbarrow Cave
- Gael Tunnel
- Gaol Cave
- Minor Erdtee Catacombs
- Redmane Castle
- Sellia Crystal Tunnel
- Sellia Hideaway
- War-Dead Catacombs
Caelid Sites of Grace
- Abandoned Cave
- Caelem Ruins
- Caelid Catacombs
- Caelid Highway South
- Cathedral of Dragon Communion
- Chair-Crypt of Sellia
- Chamber Outside the Plaza
- Church of the Plague
- Deep Siofra Well
- Fort Gael North
- Gael Tunnel
- Gaol Cave
- Impassable Greatbridge
- Minor Erdtree Catacombs
- Rear Gael Tunnel Entrance
- Rotview Balcony
- Sellia Backstreets
- Sellia Crystal Tunnel
- Sellia Under-Stair
- Smoldering Church
- Smoldering Wall
- Southern Aeonia Swamp Bank
- Starscourge Radahn
- War-Dead Catacombs
Caelid Bosses
- Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater
- Cemetery Shade
- Commander O'Neil
- Death Rite Bird
- Decaying Ekzykes
- Erdtree Burial Watchdog
- Fallingstar Beast
- Frenzied Duelist
- Gael Tunnel Magma Wrym
- Night's Cavalry
- Nox Swordstress and Nox Priest
- Putrid Avatar
Next area: Dragonbarrow
- Back to walkthrough: Elden Ring walkthrough