Elden Ring Caelid: All Dungeons, Bosses and more

The Caelid area of Elden Ring can be found in the Lands Between, just east of Limgrave, and can be accessed right from the start.

Caelid is characterised by a hostile atmosphere, powerful enemies and the red sky, while undead wander around in large numbers between its locations.

In the following sections you will learn all the important details about Caelid: its Dungeons, Map Fragments, Sites of Grace, Bosses and more.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get to Caelid

Normal path: Just play until the path leads you to Caelid or until you are curious and want to take a look. Ride further east from the Summonwater Village in Limgrave and you will arrive in Caelid after a short time

Teleporter: In the Dragon-Burnt Ruins in Limgrave, there is a teleporter trap that spits you out in the Sellia Crystal Tunnel. You can take this path immediately after starting the game, although you'll likely be far too weak for it for now.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

If you came here on the lower path (and thus by mistake) and want to leave the tunnels of Sellia quickly, go out of the hut where you spawn and take a sharp left. Follow the path down and climb the ladder in the next room. Rest at the Site of Grace, then leave the mines. Once you're outside, you can use fast travel again.

Caelid Map

The following map of Caelid shows how the poisonous area east of Limgrave is laid out:

Caelid Map Fragments

Dragonbarrow map fragment location

The Dragonbarrow map fragment can be found east of Dragonbarrow West and north of the Sellia Crystal Tunnel.

Caelid map fragment location

The Caelid map fragment can be found just south of the road between Caelid Highway South and Southern Aeonia Swamp Bank

Caelid Subregions

Central Caelid

Greyolls Dragon Hill

Swamp of Aeonia

Wailing Dunes

Caelid Dungeons

Abandoned Cave

Caelid Catacombs

Dragonbarrow Cave

Gael Tunnel

Gaol Cave

Minor Erdtee Catacombs

Redmane Castle

Sellia Crystal Tunnel

Sellia Hideaway

War-Dead Catacombs

Caelid Sites of Grace

Abandoned Cave

Caelem Ruins

Caelid Catacombs

Caelid Highway South

Cathedral of Dragon Communion

Chair-Crypt of Sellia

Chamber Outside the Plaza

Church of the Plague

Deep Siofra Well

Fort Gael North

Gael Tunnel

Gaol Cave

Impassable Greatbridge

Minor Erdtree Catacombs

Rear Gael Tunnel Entrance

Rotview Balcony

Sellia Backstreets

Sellia Crystal Tunnel

Sellia Under-Stair

Smoldering Church

Smoldering Wall

Southern Aeonia Swamp Bank

Starscourge Radahn

War-Dead Catacombs

Caelid Bosses

Next area: Dragonbarrow