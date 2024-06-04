Elden Ring: Auriza Hero's Grave walkthrough

The Auriza Hero's Grave in Elden Ring is a location in the eastern region of the Altus Plateau.

The dungeon lies within Leyndell's Captital Outskirts and can only be reached via a specific route. There are some important treasures to find here, too, so to make sure you're armed with the necessary knowledge to find and complete this dungeon, read on for our step-by-step walkthrough on how to beat Auriza Hero's Grave.

Auriza Hero's Grave walkthrough

Dropping from the location of where you fought the Draconic Tree Sentinal fight won't work here. Instead, you'll need to take the following route to get to Auriza Hero's Grave, starting at the Site of Grace 'Outer Wall Battleground' to reach the tomb:

Take this route to find the Auriza Hero's Grave. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

There are two bears hanging around in front of the entrance. Open the door to the grave, take the lift down, activate the Site of Grace 'Auriza Hero's Grave' and in the first room there is an opportunity to use a Stonesword Key.

If you sacrifice one of these keys, you will receive the Golden Epitaph Straight Sword as a reward, but you'll need to eliminate the basilisk frogs first before you can claim it.

Then follow the only remaining path to a slope, at the end of which a chariot spawns.

The chariots from other graves are back. There is a way to destroy them at the end of the section. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

How to get past the first Chariot

The chariot will start racing towards you. To avoid getting hit by it, you can either:

Stay back and wait briefly until it has reached the top and turned round, then sprint down behind it.

briefly until it has reached the top and turned round, then sprint down behind it. Run straight down the first time. The chariot will only appear after you have covered a few metres. Watch out for the light seal on the ground.

When the chariot is upon you, take cover in the alcove on the right of the slope (where two skeletons spawn) and wait until it has passed you on its way back up. Then you can go down and take a short breather between the two pillars:

It'll be a tight squeeze here if you're not exactly in the centre. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Caution: you really have to stand right between the pillars with the blood splatters, otherwise the chariots will catch you with their spikes on the sides when you turn round.

The corpse on the ledge holds 5x Fan Dagger for us and at this point the path forks. You can either continue straight up the slope, or drop down one level at the corpse.

How to get past the pair of Chariots

Drop down here and you can avoid some dangers.

If you drop down by the corpse behind the first chariot (see right), you will end up in a room with 1x Grave Glovewort (6). Be careful, as this area is full of basilisks that crawl out of the ground and spray their Death Blight at you very quickly.

Collect 1x Ghost Glovewort (5) in the next room and follow the corridor northwards, where another basilisk attacks from the right.

Take 1x Grave Glovewort (5) and you will come out at the final slope of this section. This path is essentially a shortcut without having to run past the chariots every time.

However, if you choose to continue straight up the slope to the west, you'll need to run as soon as the second chariot rolls up and take cover in the alcove on the right. The whole thing is a little tight, so you may need several attempts.

Take shelter in this alcove. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Continue along the slope to the north, where two chariots are now active next to each other. Run down and change lanes halfway down.

Here we have to jump back and forth between the chariots. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

After a few metres you will discover an alcove right in the middle where you are safe. You will find 1x Ghost Glovewort (6) next to a skeleton and 1x Stonesword Key by the corpse on the ledge. Continue down the path and take the opportunity to collect 1x Grave Glovewort (6).

At the bottom of the slope, stand right between the pillars again, otherwise the chariot coming from the north will catch you when you turn round. The corpse on the left will give you 1x Golden Rune (7).

As soon as you have a clear path, run up the slope to the north and take cover in the alcove on the right to let the chariot pass. The massive door can be opened with your bare hands.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Follow the steps down and kill the skeletons on the way. You can face the bosses behind the wall of fog (yes, plural...). But first we'll finish exploring the cave.

Exploring Auriza Hero's Grave hidden areas

There is another path that is not immediately obvious. At the last chariot before the boss, you can drop onto a wooden beam underneath at the height of the corpse with the Golden Rune.

It might not look like it, but you can drop down here. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The corpse on the sloping beam provides us with Holy Grease. Follow the course of the beam next to it towards this spot:

Proceed along the beam until you reach this chamber. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Kill the basilisk in the rooms behind it and you will find 1x Grave Glovewort (5) as well as a corpse with the Vulgar Militia Ashes.

The Vulgar Militia Ashes are a worthwhile reward for exploring Auriza Hero's Grave to its fullest. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The adjacent ladder takes you back to the familiar area with the chariots. But there's more down here.

Go back to the wooden beams you dropped onto. Below, you will see stone arches and, to the south, another area that can be explored.

Continue down here. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Be careful with the lone skeleton so that it doesn't push you into the abyss. After the ladder, you will reach another slope with a chariot on it.

Wait until the chariot goes down and run up. In the chamber with the flamethrower there is 1x Grave Glovewort (6).

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You can hit the pillar and make it move upwards, which has the effect of spitting the flames into the passage with the chariot.

Run down towards the south and take cover briefly in the alcove on the left until the carriage moves up again. Sprint down and left into the passage with the two skeletons.

Good talisman ahead. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Destroy the Chariots

Behind those skeletons, go straight ahead into a room with a large enemy guarding the Crucible Feather Talisman.

On the left is a lift that goes up a few floors. We end up in a room with a fire-breathing pillar. Hit it to redirect the fire to the lift you came from.

Hit the pillar so its flames face the direction you just came from. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

At the end of the corridor you can now loot 1x Grave Glovewort (6) and 3x Great Dragonfly Head.

Then go to the pillar again and hit it so that the light falls into the room with the chariots. Run to the end of the corridor where the items were just lying.

The light must shine into the passage with the chariots. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

If you have done everything right, the chariots will crash into each other and be destroyed. This gives us a lot of items: the Ash of War: Holy Ground and the Tree Sentinal Set. The grave is now fully explored and we can take on the boss Crucible Knight Ordovis, which features a fight against two, yes two, Crucible Knights.