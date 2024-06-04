How to beat the Crucible Knight Ordovis in Elden Ring

Crucible Knight Ordovis is an optional boss in Elden Ring that you'll find at the end of the Auriza Hero's Grave dungeon. It's technically a fight against two Crucible Knights - a nameless one and Ordovis - and taking them out together can be tricky.

Fortunately, we're here to help, so read on below for some helpful tips and strategies on how to beat Crucible Knight Ordovis in Elden Ring.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to beat Crucible Knight Ordovis

Both Crucible Knight enemy types will be familiar from previous boss fights. You'll have fought a regular Crucible Knight in Stormveil Castle, for example, as well as in Siofra River and the Stormhill Evergaol.

Here, their movesets haven't been expanded, so you can use the same tried and test tactics as before to take them down.

Although these guys are nothing new, they are extremely annoying and powerful when they attack together. So here's the first tip when fighting them: summon help.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Use your Ashes to summon a powerful spirit to help even the odds in this fight, and we'd still recommend using the Mimic Tear as your go-to option.

With your Spirit Ash able to distract one of the Crucible Knights, you're then free to take care of the other one. You can't choose which one your Spirit Ash will go for, unfortunately, but still, having back-up is always good.

Meanwhile, quickly take one of the two knights out of the race so that you no longer have to divide your attention between them.

It pays off here if you have mastered parrying, as this will help create more opportunities to attack. Alternatively, you can use a long-range Ash of War, preferably one that hits both at the same time - such as Bloody Slash, which you can find by defeating a Brest Crest Heater Knight in Fort Haight as part of Kenneth Haight's quest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Another tactic is to keep running. By always being on the move and landing single hits instead of attempting combos, you'll be able to dodge the worst of the Crucible Knight Ordovis' attacks. Hit once, move away quickly, hit again, move away. This can also work.

Alternatively, multiplayer is also available for this fight, so you can draft in other players to help you out in a pinch. With extra support, the fight suddenly becomes much more enjoyable.

On defeat, your rewards for defeating the Crucible Knight Ordovis include: Ordovis's Greatsword, Crucible Axe Helm, Crucible Axe Armor, Crucible Gauntlets and Crucible Greaves.

After this, you're free to exit Auriza Hero's Grave and continue your journey through the Atlus Plateau as you prepare to take on the area's main boss, the Draconic Tree Sentinel.