Elden Ring Gelmir Hero's Grave walkthrough

The Gelmir Hero's Grave in Elden Ring is a place in Gelmir. You will find it south-east of the Seethewater Cave and north of the Wyndham Catacombs, but it's a little more difficult to reach than simply following a road or compass direction.

With lava almost everywhere you turn in this location in Elden Ring, as well as Chariots and multiple other things trying to end your existence, it takes a fair bit of skill to safely navigate the area.

Here's our Elden Ring Germir Hero's Grave walkthrough, including how to beat the Red Wolf of the Champion.

How to find Gelmir Hero's Grave in Elden Ring

To get to Gelmir Hero's Grave start at the Site of Grace 'Bridge of Iniquity' and ride in a north-westerly direction.

At the place where the Abductor Virgins walk across the battlefield, take a look to the left towards the rock face. You will see a rope ladder that you can follow upwards. The grave is up on the plateau.

Take the lift down, activate the Site of Grace 'Gelmir Hero's Grave' and take the southern corridor until you stand in front of a slope with a river of lava running through it

Sprint halfway down, but don't linger too long with the two skeletons, as it won't be long before a Chariot arrives too. It will roll towards you, so seek shelter in one of the alcoves at the side.

Wait until he has passed you on the way up and sprint further down the slope, where you can take cover on the left.

Repeat these steps until you can run further down. The path forks here:

You can drop onto a wooden cross next to the slope at this point. The fall is deep, but with enough HP you should survive: Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware You can follow the normal path further down.

Gelmir Hero's Grave Drop Down path in Elden Ring

Aim your drop accurately and you will land on the X-shaped wooden beam. Jump through one of the open windows to the north, collect 5x Root Resin and climb down the ladder.

Defeat the Bloodhound Knight (who, with luck, will drop his armour set) and grab the Gelmir Knight armour set from the corpse, which consists of the Gelmir Knight helm, Gelmir Knight Armor, Gelmir Knight Gauntlets and Gelmir Knight Greaves.

The passage to the south leads to a ledge with a corpse that contains 6x Smoldering Butterfly.

Next, take the path back the way you came and drop down from the wooden cross. You will end up in the same passage that you would have reached if you had continued down the first ramp.

This is exactly where we go back to for the next step.

Gelmir Hero's Grave Normal path in Elden Ring

Head back to the first ramp with the chariot. Instead of dropping onto the wooden cross, continue downhill.

From a distance, you can already see that the accessible platform ends at a certain point and only lava flows.

Here the path forks again:

Before the end of the platform on the left, you can jump to the Grave Glovewort (7) and follow the area behind it.

and follow the area behind it. You can run further down over the lava towards the west and discover an alcove on the right with 1x Grave Glovewort (7) . You can drop down next to it and land next to the door to the boss.

. You can drop down next to it and land next to the door to the boss. Before that, you can follow the corridor southwards to find a treasure chest with the hammer Ringed Finger.

Return to the first ramp and to the point where the platform ends. Orientate yourself to the left and jump over the lava into the entrance, where you can pick 1x Grave Glovewort (7).

The room behind is full of Lesser Cemetery Shades, driven by two more robust skeletons (so be careful, as one jumps out from behind the corner on the left).

Clear the room and you'll find 1x Grave Glovewort (7), 1x Grave Glovewort (6) and 1x Rowa Fruit. In the room to the left of the stairs, you'll find 1x Grave Glovewort (6) and 1x Grave Glovewort (7).

Then go up the stairs, beat the enemies, collect 1x Ghost Glovewort (7) and hit the flamethrower column in the next room to disarm it.

In the southern room there is 1x Golden Rune (6) at the end, but be careful with the two skeletons in the niches to the left and right in front of it.

You will meet the second Chariot in the eastern corridor. Wait until it goes down, run up the ramp and you will find 1x Stonesword Key.

On the way down, you can pick up 1x Grave Glovewort (7) on the right. On the way down towards the north, use the alcoves on the sides where the skeletons spawn

At the bottom, where the path bends to the left, use the alcove on the right as cover, but you have to kill the Lesser Cemetery Shades there, who will use the Mantis Blade the first time. Pick it up after clearing the shades, as well as the 1x Grave Glovewort (7) in the alcove and wait until the Chariot rolls into the western passage.

How to reach the Red Wolf of the Champion in Germir Hero's Grave in Elden Ring

The next path leads through the lava and is only recommended if your character is strong enough (otherwise use the path described above with the drop in the alcove).

Roll down and heal yourself immediately after being hit by the Chariot. On the left-hand side you will find the alcove with a corpse and 3x Beast Blood and a ladder next to it.

It leads to a Grave Glovewort (7) and a door that can be opened. The staircases behind it will take you directly to the fog gate in the direction of the boss. And it's another old acquaintance…

How to beat the Red Wolf of the Champion in Elden Ring

The Red Wolf of the Champion is the boss in the Tomb of the Hero of Gelmir.

It resembles the Red Wolf of Radagon, which is an intermediate boss from the Academy of Raya Lucaria down to the last detail. Consult this page for more details.

The wolf here behaves in exactly the same way, right down to the sword in his mouth and the spells he uses.

Your reward for beating the Red Wolf of the Champion is 21,000 runes, spirit ashes of the Bloodhound Knight Floh, and Deathroot (this is in the treasure chest).

Well done for making your way through Germir Hero's Grave in Elden Ring!