Elden Ring Liurnia: All Dungeons, Bosses and more

Liurnia of the Lakes is a huge area to explore. Here's an overview of it.

An Elden Ring character stands in the Liurnia of the Lakes region.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
Sebastian Thor avatar
Guide by Sebastian Thor Contributor
Liurnia of the Lakes is one of the main regions in Elden Ring. It stretches north-west of Limgrave and covers a similarly large area.

Normally, you would reach Liurnia after defeating Godrick the Grafted at Stormveil Castle. But there is another (not immediately obvious) way into Liurnia, so you can get there from the start without ever stepping foot in Stormveil Castle.

Whichever route you take, our guide will help you navigate the area. You'll find below a list of all of the region's dungeons, bosses, Site of Grace locations and more.

On this page:

How to get to Liurnia

Normal route: To reach Liurnia via the normal route, you'll have to defeat Godrick, the final boss in Stormveil Castle. After this tricky fight, follow the path past the Site of Grace that appears when you defeat the boss to the nearby tower. Enter the tower and head towards the large throne in front of you, then take the exit on the left. After going down a few flights of stairs you will reach an area with some alcoves, which you can jump through to drop down to a lower level. Here, you will find a spirit that you can collect a Shabriri Grape from. Opposite this NPC is the entrance to Liurnia.

Hidden path: There's also an alternative route to Liurnia, which lets you bypass Stormveil Castle completely. To do this, you need to head to the Collapsed Bridge. You can get there by riding north from the Stormhill Shack Site of Grace. Cross the bridge until you can pick up an item from a corpse, and then drop down below. Follow the narrow path along the cliffs and past some wolves, it will lead you to Liurnia.

An Elden Ring character standing on a broken bridge, that leads to an alternate route into Liurnia.
Elden Ring players can drop down from the Collapsed Bridge to take an alternate route into Liurnia. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
An Elden Ring map showing the hidden path players can take to get to Liurnia of the Lakes.
This map shows the alternate route players can take to get to Liurnia of the Lakes. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Liurnia of the Lakes Map

The Elden Ring map below shows how Liurnia of the Lakes is laid out.

Use our interactive map to explore the region and find points of interest you're after:

Liurnia Map Fragments

There are three Map Fragments in Liurnia:

East Liurnia map fragment location

The East Liurnia map fragment can be found by an obelisk that's located north of the Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace.

An Elden Ring map showing the location of the East Liurnia map fragment.
An Elden Ring character approaches an obelisk where the East Liurnia map fragment is located.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

North Liurnia map fragment location

The get the North Liurnia map fragment, you need to head to the Academy Gate Town. The map fragment is found in the south of the settlement.

An Elden Ring map showing the location of the North Liurnia map fragment.
An Elden Ring character standing by the location of the North Liurnia map fragment, which is at the base of an obelisk.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

West Liurnia map fragment location

The West Liurnia map fragment is located almost directly west of the East Raya Lucaria Gate. From this location, simply cross over the water to the other side to get it.

Map showing the location of the Elden Ring West Liurnia map fragment.
An Elden Ring character approaches the location of the West Liurnia map fragment.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Liurnia Subregions

  • East Liurnia
  • West Liurnia
  • North Liurnia
  • Raya Lucaria Academy
  • Three Sisters
  • Moonlight Altar

Liurnia Dungeons

Liurnia Sites of Grace

There are 67 Sites of Grace in Liurnia:

  • Academy Crystal Cave
  • Academy Gate Town
  • Altar South
  • Artist's Shack Liurnia
  • Behind Caria Manor
  • Bellum Church
  • Black Knife Catacombs
  • Boilprawn Shack
  • Cathedral of Manus Celes
  • Church of Inhibition
  • Church of the Cuckoo
  • Church of Vows
  • Cliffbottom Catacombs
  • Converted Tower
  • Crystalline Woods
  • Debate Parlor
  • Divine Tower of Liurnia
  • East Bridge Trestle
  • East Raya Lucaria Gate
  • Eastern Liurnia Shore
  • Eastern Tableland
  • Fallen Ruins of the Lake
  • Folly on the Lake
  • Foot of the Four Belfries
  • Frenzied Flame Village Outskirts
  • Gate Town Bridge
  • Gate Town North
  • Grand Lift of Dectus
  • Jarburg
  • Lake Facing Cliffs
  • Lakeside Crystal Cave
  • Laskyar Ruins
  • Liurnia Highway North
  • Liurnia Highway South
  • Liurnia Lake Shore
  • Liurnia Tower Bridge
  • Magma Wyrm
  • Main Academy Gate
  • Main Caria Manor Gate
  • Manor Lower Level
  • Manor Upper Level
  • Mausoleum Compound
  • Moonlight Altar
  • North Liurnia Lake Shore
  • Ranni's Chamber
  • Ranni's Rise
  • Ravine-Veiled Village
  • Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel
  • Raya Lucaria Grand Library
  • Revenger's Shack
  • Road to the Manor
  • Road's End Catacombs
  • Royal Moongazing Grounds
  • Ruin-Strewn Precipice
  • Ruin-Strewn Precipice Overlook
  • Ruined Labyrinth
  • Scenic Isle
  • Schoolhouse Classroom
  • Slumbering Wolf Shack
  • Sorcerer's Isle
  • South Raya Lucaria Gate
  • Stillwater Cave
  • Study Hall Entrance
  • Temple Quarter
  • The Four Belfries
  • The Ravine
  • Village of the Albinaurics

Liurnia Bosses

There are over 40 Bosses in Liurnia:

