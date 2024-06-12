Elden Ring Liurnia: All Dungeons, Bosses and more
Liurnia of the Lakes is a huge area to explore. Here's an overview of it.
Liurnia of the Lakes is one of the main regions in Elden Ring. It stretches north-west of Limgrave and covers a similarly large area.
Normally, you would reach Liurnia after defeating Godrick the Grafted at Stormveil Castle. But there is another (not immediately obvious) way into Liurnia, so you can get there from the start without ever stepping foot in Stormveil Castle.
Whichever route you take, our guide will help you navigate the area. You'll find below a list of all of the region's dungeons, bosses, Site of Grace locations and more.
On this page:
- How to get to Liurnia
- Liurnia of the Lakes Map
- Liurnia Map Fragments
- Liurnia Subregions
- Liurnia Dungeons
- Liurnia Sites of Grace
- Liurnia Bosses
How to get to Liurnia
Normal route: To reach Liurnia via the normal route, you'll have to defeat Godrick, the final boss in Stormveil Castle. After this tricky fight, follow the path past the Site of Grace that appears when you defeat the boss to the nearby tower. Enter the tower and head towards the large throne in front of you, then take the exit on the left. After going down a few flights of stairs you will reach an area with some alcoves, which you can jump through to drop down to a lower level. Here, you will find a spirit that you can collect a Shabriri Grape from. Opposite this NPC is the entrance to Liurnia.
Hidden path: There's also an alternative route to Liurnia, which lets you bypass Stormveil Castle completely. To do this, you need to head to the Collapsed Bridge. You can get there by riding north from the Stormhill Shack Site of Grace. Cross the bridge until you can pick up an item from a corpse, and then drop down below. Follow the narrow path along the cliffs and past some wolves, it will lead you to Liurnia.
Liurnia of the Lakes Map
The Elden Ring map below shows how Liurnia of the Lakes is laid out.
Use our interactive map to explore the region and find points of interest you're after:
Liurnia Map Fragments
There are three Map Fragments in Liurnia:
East Liurnia map fragment location
The East Liurnia map fragment can be found by an obelisk that's located north of the Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace.
North Liurnia map fragment location
The get the North Liurnia map fragment, you need to head to the Academy Gate Town. The map fragment is found in the south of the settlement.
West Liurnia map fragment location
The West Liurnia map fragment is located almost directly west of the East Raya Lucaria Gate. From this location, simply cross over the water to the other side to get it.
Liurnia Subregions
- East Liurnia
- West Liurnia
- North Liurnia
- Raya Lucaria Academy
- Three Sisters
- Moonlight Altar
Liurnia Dungeons
- Stillwater Cave
- Lakeside Crystal Cave
- Cliffbottom Catacombs
- Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel
- Black Knife Catacombs
- Ruin-Strewn Precipice
- Academy of Raya Lucaria
- Roads' End Catacombs
- Caria Manor
- Academy Crystal Cave
Liurnia Sites of Grace
There are 67 Sites of Grace in Liurnia:
- Academy Crystal Cave
- Academy Gate Town
- Altar South
- Artist's Shack Liurnia
- Behind Caria Manor
- Bellum Church
- Black Knife Catacombs
- Boilprawn Shack
- Cathedral of Manus Celes
- Church of Inhibition
- Church of the Cuckoo
- Church of Vows
- Cliffbottom Catacombs
- Converted Tower
- Crystalline Woods
- Debate Parlor
- Divine Tower of Liurnia
- East Bridge Trestle
- East Raya Lucaria Gate
- Eastern Liurnia Shore
- Eastern Tableland
- Fallen Ruins of the Lake
- Folly on the Lake
- Foot of the Four Belfries
- Frenzied Flame Village Outskirts
- Gate Town Bridge
- Gate Town North
- Grand Lift of Dectus
- Jarburg
- Lake Facing Cliffs
- Lakeside Crystal Cave
- Laskyar Ruins
- Liurnia Highway North
- Liurnia Highway South
- Liurnia Lake Shore
- Liurnia Tower Bridge
- Magma Wyrm
- Main Academy Gate
- Main Caria Manor Gate
- Manor Lower Level
- Manor Upper Level
- Mausoleum Compound
- Moonlight Altar
- North Liurnia Lake Shore
- Ranni's Chamber
- Ranni's Rise
- Ravine-Veiled Village
- Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel
- Raya Lucaria Grand Library
- Revenger's Shack
- Road to the Manor
- Road's End Catacombs
- Royal Moongazing Grounds
- Ruin-Strewn Precipice
- Ruin-Strewn Precipice Overlook
- Ruined Labyrinth
- Scenic Isle
- Schoolhouse Classroom
- Slumbering Wolf Shack
- Sorcerer's Isle
- South Raya Lucaria Gate
- Stillwater Cave
- Study Hall Entrance
- Temple Quarter
- The Four Belfries
- The Ravine
- Village of the Albinaurics
Liurnia Bosses
There are over 40 Bosses in Liurnia:
- Adan, Thief Of Fire
- Alabaster Lord
- Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader
- Bell Bearing Hunter
- Black Knife Assassin
- Blaidd
- Bloodhound Knight
- Bols, Carian Knight
- Cemetary Shade
- Cleanrot Knight
- Crayfish / Grafted Scion
- Crystalians
- Death Rite Bird
- Deathbird
- Dragons x3
- Edgar The Revenger
- Erdtree Avatar x2
- Festering Fingerprint Vyke
- Glintstone Dragon Adula
- Glintstone Dragon Smarag
- Godskin Noble
- Great Horned Tragoth
- Magma Wyrm Makar
- Moongrum, Carian Knight
- Night's Cavalry x2
- Omenkiller
- Preceptor Miriam
- Ravenmount Assassin
- Red Wolf x2
- Red Wolf Of Radagon
- Rennala, Queen Of The Full Moon
- Ring Blade Crystalian
- Royal Knight Loretta
- Royal Revenant
- Sorceress Sellen
- Spirit-Caller Snail
- Tibia Mariner
- Witch-Hunter Jerren
