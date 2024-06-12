Elden Ring Liurnia: All Dungeons, Bosses and more

Liurnia of the Lakes is one of the main regions in Elden Ring. It stretches north-west of Limgrave and covers a similarly large area.

Normally, you would reach Liurnia after defeating Godrick the Grafted at Stormveil Castle. But there is another (not immediately obvious) way into Liurnia, so you can get there from the start without ever stepping foot in Stormveil Castle.

Whichever route you take, our guide will help you navigate the area. You'll find below a list of all of the region's dungeons, bosses, Site of Grace locations and more.

On this page:

How to get to Liurnia

Normal route: To reach Liurnia via the normal route, you'll have to defeat Godrick, the final boss in Stormveil Castle. After this tricky fight, follow the path past the Site of Grace that appears when you defeat the boss to the nearby tower. Enter the tower and head towards the large throne in front of you, then take the exit on the left. After going down a few flights of stairs you will reach an area with some alcoves, which you can jump through to drop down to a lower level. Here, you will find a spirit that you can collect a Shabriri Grape from. Opposite this NPC is the entrance to Liurnia.

Hidden path: There's also an alternative route to Liurnia, which lets you bypass Stormveil Castle completely. To do this, you need to head to the Collapsed Bridge. You can get there by riding north from the Stormhill Shack Site of Grace. Cross the bridge until you can pick up an item from a corpse, and then drop down below. Follow the narrow path along the cliffs and past some wolves, it will lead you to Liurnia.

Elden Ring players can drop down from the Collapsed Bridge to take an alternate route into Liurnia. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

This map shows the alternate route players can take to get to Liurnia of the Lakes. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Liurnia of the Lakes Map

The Elden Ring map below shows how Liurnia of the Lakes is laid out.

Use our interactive map to explore the region and find points of interest you're after:

Liurnia Map Fragments

There are three Map Fragments in Liurnia:

East Liurnia map fragment location

The East Liurnia map fragment can be found by an obelisk that's located north of the Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

North Liurnia map fragment location

The get the North Liurnia map fragment, you need to head to the Academy Gate Town. The map fragment is found in the south of the settlement.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

West Liurnia map fragment location

The West Liurnia map fragment is located almost directly west of the East Raya Lucaria Gate. From this location, simply cross over the water to the other side to get it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Liurnia Subregions

East Liurnia

West Liurnia

North Liurnia

Raya Lucaria Academy

Three Sisters

Moonlight Altar

Liurnia Dungeons

Stillwater Cave

Lakeside Crystal Cave

Cliffbottom Catacombs

Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel

Black Knife Catacombs

Ruin-Strewn Precipice

Academy of Raya Lucaria

Roads' End Catacombs

Caria Manor

Academy Crystal Cave

Liurnia Sites of Grace

There are 67 Sites of Grace in Liurnia:

Academy Crystal Cave

Academy Gate Town

Altar South

Artist's Shack Liurnia

Behind Caria Manor

Bellum Church

Black Knife Catacombs

Boilprawn Shack

Cathedral of Manus Celes

Church of Inhibition

Church of the Cuckoo

Church of Vows

Cliffbottom Catacombs

Converted Tower

Crystalline Woods

Debate Parlor

Divine Tower of Liurnia

East Bridge Trestle

East Raya Lucaria Gate

Eastern Liurnia Shore

Eastern Tableland

Fallen Ruins of the Lake

Folly on the Lake

Foot of the Four Belfries

Frenzied Flame Village Outskirts

Gate Town Bridge

Gate Town North

Grand Lift of Dectus

Jarburg

Lake Facing Cliffs

Lakeside Crystal Cave

Laskyar Ruins

Liurnia Highway North

Liurnia Highway South

Liurnia Lake Shore

Liurnia Tower Bridge

Magma Wyrm

Main Academy Gate

Main Caria Manor Gate

Manor Lower Level

Manor Upper Level

Mausoleum Compound

Moonlight Altar

North Liurnia Lake Shore

Ranni's Chamber

Ranni's Rise

Ravine-Veiled Village

Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel

Raya Lucaria Grand Library

Revenger's Shack

Road to the Manor

Road's End Catacombs

Royal Moongazing Grounds

Ruin-Strewn Precipice

Ruin-Strewn Precipice Overlook

Ruined Labyrinth

Scenic Isle

Schoolhouse Classroom

Slumbering Wolf Shack

Sorcerer's Isle

South Raya Lucaria Gate

Stillwater Cave

Study Hall Entrance

Temple Quarter

The Four Belfries

The Ravine

Village of the Albinaurics

Liurnia Bosses

There are over 40 Bosses in Liurnia: