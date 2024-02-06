The character Sellen in Elden Ring is a sorceress who was banished from the Academy of Raya Lucaria.

Sellen not only teaches magic (which makes her interesting for magically-inclined characters) but also has a lengthy (and very convoluted) questline. Completing Sellen's quest is worth it not just for the equipment you gain, but also because you'll get to see places that would otherwise remain undiscovered.

Follow this guide and we'll show you all the steps required to complete Sellen's side quest.

Where to find Sorceress Sellen

You will meet Sellen for the first time in the east of Limgrave at the Waypoint Ruins.

Here you have to enter the cellar and kill the mini-boss called Pumpkin Head. Then open the door and you'll meet Sellen who reveals that she is willing to teach your sorcery. Accept her offer and then find Azur.

Find Azur at Mt. Gelmir

You can only continue Sellen's quest after you have met the primal wizard Azur. He is located in Mt. Gelmir, north of the Hermit Village.

Once you've found the Primeval Sorcerer Azur's Site of Grace, start trying to talk to him (he himself remains silent) and he'll give you the Comet Azur. Take the Comet Azur back to Sellen and then listen to her story, and you'll become her apprentice.

Sellen has a Sorceries Shop

Sellen has a range of spells that can be expanded with scrolls she has found and sells:

Glintstone Pebble : 1,000 Runes

: 1,000 Runes Glintstone Pebble : 3,000 Runes

: 3,000 Runes Glintstone Pebble : 1,500 Runes

: 1,500 Runes Crystal Barrage : 1,500 Runes

: 1,500 Runes Scholar's Armament : 3,000 Runes

: 3,000 Runes Scholar's Shield : 2,500 Runes

: 2,500 Runes Glintblade Phalanx : 2,500 Runes

: 2,500 Runes Carian Slicer : 1,500 Runes

: 1,500 Runes Great Glintstone Shard : 2,000 Runes

: 2,000 Runes Swift Glintstone Shard : 600 Runes

: 600 Runes Glintstone Cometshard : 12,000 Runes

: 12,000 Runes Star Shower : 10,000 Runes

: 10,000 Runes Shard Spiral: 8,000 Runes

Find Sorcerer Lusat

Sellen needs your help finding Master Lusat, who is rotting in a dungeon" (after he was expelled from the Academy). Here you will receive a Sellian Sealbreaker.

Use this key to make your way to Sellia Hideaway in Caelid. You will find it at this location south-west of Faroth Fortress:

You have to roll or hit the rock wall from the outside to open the hiding place.

You will then need to head down to the bottom of the cave and encounter a glintstone wall that you'll need to open with Sellen's key.

Inside you'll find the the remains of Master Lusat, search him and you'll learn the spell Stars of Ruin.

Return to Sellen with it and, after defeating Starscourge Radahn at Redmane Castle, she will tell you that she is only a projection.

Finding Sellen's body

Sullen says that her body is imprisoned near the Witchbane Ruins.

Make your way to the Weeping Peninsula and seek out the Witchbane Ruins. They are located south of the Fourth Church of Marika.

Take the stairs down and you will find Sellen chained to the wall.

Interact with her and you will receive Sellen's Primal Glintstone (her soul or essence, as it were, and thus an important key item).

Meet Witch-Hunter Jerren

Now, travel to Redmane Castle once again, where you will meet Witch-Hunter Jerren in the throne room.

During the dialogue, he talks about wanting to settle an old score, but that doesn't make much sense at first. Keep talking until he has nothing new to say.

Note: If you have already been here, talked to him and exhausted his dialogue, this step is not necessary.

Return to the Witchbane Ruins where you will see Jerren standing next to Sellen. Talk to him again until he repeats himself.

Activate Sellen's Doll

Now travel to the Three Sisters area in Liurnia and look around to the north-east of Ranni's Tower.

At this point, guarded by a single nobleman, you can uncover a secret passage into a cellar by rolling across the floor:

At the back, you will discover the message: "Seluvis's puppet. Do not touch." To the left, you can destroy what appears to be a wall.

You will find a doll of Sellen's body, which you need to insert the Primal Glintstone into. This fills the doll with life and she is now available at this location as a magic teacher.

Side with Sellen or Jerren?

To complete the quest, you must have already defeated Rennala in the Academy of Raya Lucaria.

You will find two call signs in front of the entrance to the Grand Library: one for Sellen and one for Jerren.

The quest can now end in one of two ways:

Summon Sellen and kill Jerren and you will receive various items as a reward: Eccentric Armor Set and the weapon Glintstone Kris.

and you will receive various items as a reward: Eccentric Armor Set and the weapon Glintstone Kris. Sellen remains in the library until you have found Lusat.



After Sellen's transformation, you can revisit the bodies of Azur and Lusat to obtain their clothing.

Summon Jerren and kill Sellen and you will also receive various items as a reward: Sellen's Sound Pearl and the Witch's Shimmerstone Crown.

and you will also receive various items as a reward: Sellen's Sound Pearl and the Witch's Shimmerstone Crown. You will receive an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone from him, for example.



You can then kill Jerren to take his clothes.

And like that, it's done, you've completed the overly complicated Sorceress Sellen questline.