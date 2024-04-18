Elden Ring player completes game in Morse code

Over two years since its release, Elden Ring players are still completing the game in a variety of weird and wonderful ways.

Earlier this week, Spanish streamer Silithur completed his run of the game using a single button and Morse code. Back in February, he garnered attention when he beat first major boss Margit using this method; now he's done the whole game.

Silithur shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, of his final, exhausted moments against the Elden Beast, which received plenty of praise in response.

Yet there's one person who was less impressed: X owner Elon Musk.

"The final battle is beautiful, but easy," said Musk in response to a share of Silithur's video. "Try that with Malenia."

Sure enough, Silithur replied with a video of him doing just that. "Easy because I'm so good at this game you mean?" he retorted. Musk was swiftly ratioed.

Well…



Easy because I’m so good at this game you mean? pic.twitter.com/0qzZ0hH7Na — Silithur (@Silithur) April 16, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Sass aside, Silithur's feat is impressive on its own as he joins a long line of highly creative Elden Ring players.

That includes MissMikkaa, who's completed the game multiple times using different methods - even two games simultaneously controlled with a controller and a dance mat.

Others played the game with a harp, a Ring Fit controller, and a banana among other methods.

Perhaps we'll see a resurgence once Elden Ring DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree is released on 21st June.

There's even an 18-inch statue of Messmer the Impaler included in the Collector's Edition - if you've got a spare £224.99.