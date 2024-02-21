Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Everything we know

Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Shadow of the Erdtree is an expansion DLC update being added to Elden Ring in June 2024.

To prepare you for the expansion, we've got the Shadow of the Erdtree release date and trailer below, story details, and everything else we know about Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

If the trailer and date announcement have got you all excited to return to your Tarnished roots, then we can help with our beginner's guide for what to do first, main bosses in order, and Site of Grace locations.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release date

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree releases on Friday 21st June, 2024. Many were hoping for a February release date due to an update to its Steam listing, but it turns out that was just preparation for the release date announcement on 21st February.

An armoured character sitting at a Site of Grace in Elden Ring.
Image credit: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree trailer

Here's the first trailer for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree:

Cover image for YouTube videoELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree | Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree | Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree story

As seen in the trailer, Shadow of the Erdtree looks like it will follow the story of 'kind' Miquella - Malenia's twin brother. Miquella is the demigod offspring of Queen Marika and Radagon. The twins were born with a curse, with Miquella doomed to be eternally young and never grow to an adult.

There's also mention of the Realm of Shadow accessed through a withered arm in the trailer. Could this be a hint at where the DLC takes place?

Diving deeper in Miquella's past might help us understand where the DLC's story is going. It starts with Miquella wanting to become an adult, so he used the Haligtree - the late-game Legacy Dungeon where players fight Malenia. He lay here in a cocoon, with the aim of growing older in parallel with the tree, binding himself by watering the tree with his blood. He intended for the Haligtree to grow into an Erdtree, but before he could complete his task, Miquella fell into a deep slumber.

Two Elden Ring demigods, Malenia Blade of Miquella and Starscourge Radahn, facing off in a piece of key art.
Malenia and Radahn. | Image credit: FromSoftware

Miquella's cocoon is actually discovered in Elden Ring after defeating Mohg Lord of Blood. Mohg stole the cocoon, morphed into blood, entered it, and attempted to commune with Miquella through his dreams. When we see the cocoon, Miquella's arm is visible: now adult-sized, but unresponsive.

We don't know how this history will factor into Shadow of the Erdtree's story yet, but let's at least hope Miquella extends his kindness to how easy he goes on us poor Tarnished…

