Elden Ring Steam DLC update suggests FromSoft readying for Shadow of the Erdtree announcement

Once more into the beech.

Promo artwork for Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC
Image credit: FromSoftware
Elden Ring has received a new DLC listing as part of an update on Steam. While nothing official has been announced by developer FromSoftware as yet, there is a high chance this update relates to the game's upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

The update was shared by Ziostorm on X, after the user noticed Elden Ring's DLC category had been amended on SteamDB. The update in question doesn't have a name, and is merely listed as "SteamDB Unknown App 2778580" for now. However, many have speculated the developer will be making an announcement regarding the expansion's release date in the near future. We will keep you posted.

Other DLC listed in this section of Elden Ring's Steam page includes the game's digital artbook and soundtrack, as well as its Adventure Guide.

Elden Ring Lore: Miquella Explained.

FromSoftware first announced its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in February last year, and since then news has been fairly thin on the ground as to when people can expect its arrival. However, the current suggestion is that it will be released some time next month.

In December, promotional material for a collaboration between Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco and peripheral manufacturer Thrustmaster stated the first batch of controllers would arrive in February to "sync with the new Shadow of the Erdtree expansion release".

If this does turn out to be the case, Shadow of the Erdtree will launch two years after the main game made its acclaimed debut.

In November last year, FromSoftware's parent Kadokawa stated Elden Ring's DLC expansion was "proceeding smoothly".

