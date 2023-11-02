Elden Ring DLC "proceeding smoothly", as FromSoftware looks to expand its publishing scope

Elden Ring was by far and away one of the most prolific games of last year. It won itself scores of praise and accolades following its release in February 2022, including topping Eurogamer's own Game of the Year list.

This success has left many travellers to the Lands Between eager for more. Thankfully, current word is that Elden Ring's previously announced DLC expansion is "proceeding smoothly", despite developer FromSoftware not yet announcing any kind of time frame for its arrival on platforms.

This information comes from FromSoftware's parent Kadokawa, via gaming consultant Dr. Serkan Toto. Sharing this update on X (formerly known as Twitter), Toto also added that Armored Core 6 has "sold 700k units in Japan" as of 30th September. However, while it appears Kadokawa is pleased with the game's Japanese sales, it is not so happy about its sales elsewhere.

In addition to the above, Toto stated Kadokawa also wants to "expand the scope of FromSoftware's own publishing". This objective was shared in Kadokawa's Q2 financial report as part of its initiatives to be rolled out through fiscal 2027.

This might ruffle some feathers over at Bandai Namco, which published both Elden Ring and Armored Core 6 alongside FromSoftware.

2) They also want to "Expand the scope of FromSoftware's own publishing", which means that Bandai Namco *could* be out soon?

Mentioned as a set of initiatives to be rolled out through fiscal 2027.



Source: Kadokawa's Q2 financial report released today — Dr. Serkan Toto / Kantan Games Inc. (@serkantoto) November 2, 2023

Many are expecting to hear more on Elden Ring's upcoming expansion - Shadow of the Erdtree - at The Game Awards next month. Our Ed, aka Eurogamer's resident Elden Ring aficionado, already has some thoughts about what it could include, which you can read here.