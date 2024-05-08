The character Latenna in Elden Ring is an NPC with her own rather short quest.

Following the mission is still a very good idea, as it has important clues to unlock the final area of Elden Ring, which would otherwise be inaccessible.

Follow our guide and find out all the steps you need to take to find Latenna's location and complete Latenna's quest in Elden Ring.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer.Watch on YouTube

Latenna's location in Elden Ring

Before your first meeting with Latenna, you should go to the Village of the Albinaurics in Liurnia and talk to Albus there.

The old man has taken the shape of a pot and is sitting on the slope behind the Depraved Perfumer on the right-hand side. Roll against the pot and Albus will give you the right side of the Haligtree Secret Medallion.

Latenna is staying here. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Albus mentions Latenna's name for the first time and tells you to show the locket to her.

Go to the Lakeside Crystal Cave by the lake in Liurnia, cross it, defeat the Bloodhound Knight and you will reach the Slumbering Wolf's Shack.

The hut is Latenna's home. At first, she is dismissive, but when she is shown Albus' locket, she becomes accommodating.

Latenna asks you to take her to the Haligtree. Accept this request and she will join you in the form of a spirit summon, Latenna the Albinauric.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Important: If you progress too far in the game, Latenna will die and you will only find her Spirit Ashes at the hut, meaning you cannot start or finish her questline. This may happen if you collect both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion before you have spoken to Latenna.

How to complete Latenna's quest in Elden Ring

There is not much to do in Latenna's quest. After you have retrieved the right half of the medallion from Albus, Latenna will tell you that the left half can be found in Castle Sol.

Defeat Commander Niall, a not-so-easy boss, and you will find the left half of the medallion.

The assembled medallion will transport you to the Consecrated Snowfield on the Grand Lift of Rold (you have to use the arrow keys on the platform to switch through to the secret medallion).

On the Consecrated Snowfield, go to the Apostate Derelict in the far north-west.

Latenna's quest ends here. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Be careful with the walking mausoleum on the way there. Stand in front of the woman in the ruins behind the Site of Grace and you can summon Latenna.

The Albinauric archer is grateful that you brought her here and gives you a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone as a reward.

Latenna's quest is now complete.