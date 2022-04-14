Elden Ring Haligtree Secret Medallion locations, where to find Haligtree Secret Medallion left and right halves

Haligtree Secret Medallion halves help you access an optional, but important, end-game area in Elden Ring.

Finding these will help you access Consecrated Snowfield and Miquella’s Haligtree, home to the game’s toughest challenge, Malenia, Blade of Miquella.

If you journey all the way to the Mountaintops of the Giants and collect the map fragments for the region, you’ll discover an area to the west is still shrouded in mystery - and this is where we want to access. It's also required for those looking to complete Millicent’s quest.

This guide will explain how to find and use the left and right halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion.

Elden Ring Haligtree Secret Medallion right half location

The right half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion is located in the Village of the Albinaurics, which is in the southwest part of Liurnia, the second major area in Elden Ring’s critical story path.

Despite what the map looks like, the Village of the Albinaurics is tucked away underneath the cliffs, so travel along the lake shore from the south-east until you come to a dark cavern with a bridge above.

The village itself is very dimly lit so it will help to carry a lantern or torch. In either case, the one source of light you should be able to see is the Site of Grace in a nearby shack, not far from a well.

From this landmark head eastwards but follow the cliff-face on your right and head up an incline until you come across a conspicuously isolated jar, which should also stick out since it looks different to the jar people you may have already encountered.

Hit it and you’ll discover a character called Albus hiding inside. Speak to him and he’ll give you the right side of the Haligtree Secret Medallion, and tell you to show it to someone called Latenna. If you talk to him again after that he will collapse and fade into dust.

Besides this, the next part isn’t strictly necessary, but if you do want to look for Latenna the Albinauric and show her this medallion half, then she’ll tell you the location of the other half and get a new summon in the process.

She can be found with her wolf companion Lobo at Slumbering Wolf’s Shack south of the lake in Liurnia.

To reach this area, you’ll first need to venture through Lakeside Crystal Cave and defeat the Bloodhound Knight.

After defeating this mini-boss, instead of taking the portal to travel back to the entrance, continue on and you’ll come out south to the shack’s location.

If you reach here without the medallion half, Latenna will dismiss you, but show her the right half and she will tell you that the other half can be found in Castle Sol, and will even join you as a summonable spirit.

If you didn’t speak to Latenna, then Millicent also mentions Castle Sol containing the medallion half if you’ve been following her questline and encounter her at the Mountaintop of the Giants.

Elden Ring Haligtree Secret Medallion left half location

If you had spoken to either Latenna or Millicent, then you’ll know that the left half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion is located in Castle Sol, in Mountaintop of the Giants.

You won’t be able to reach this area until after you’ve defeated Morgott the Omen King in Leyndell, Royal Capital.

It also means you will need to used the Grand Lift of Rold at least once to reach this late-game region before you can use the secret medallion on the same lift later.

You can see the location of Castle Sol on the map in the images below:

The castle is to the north of the region. From the Freezing Lake Site of Grace, head north away from the lake and follow a path westwards through what’s basically a large graveyard.

You can ignore the giant skeleton enemies that rise from the ground, although you’ll also see a path on your left that will take you a Minor Erdtree where you can fight an Erdtree Avatar for Crystal Tears.

Otherwise continue west until you reach a point where you can safely drop to lower ground in the north before heading eastwards again towards Castle Sol.

When you drop down to this area, you’ll also be attacked by a tough world boss called Death Rite Bird but you can skip this encounter with Torrent and just keep riding east.

After passing a Walking Mausoleum, you’ll reach Castle Sol with a Site of Grace just outside the main gate.

There’s only one other Site of Grace inside the castle before you reach the fort’s very tough boss, Commander Niall, who you must defeat in order to reach the other half of the medallion.

It’s actually better to continue using the main gate’s Site of Grace after riding a lift just outside of the boss fog rather than the Church of the Eclipse one inside.

While in both cases you’ll need to run past some annoying enemies, the former don’t follow you up the lift, whereas the latter will pursue you to the fog wall.

If you summon a spirit for this fight, it’s possible they will be distracted and fight any enemies behind the fog wall.

Given how tough Niall is, who also summons two spirit knights, and then gets even more powerful once they’re defeated, it’s highly recommended you summon a spirit or player for this fight.

Once Niall is down, touch the Site of Grace that appears then go through the entrance ahead to a keep.

Go in and ride the lift up then follow the steps up to the very top where you’ll find a spectre kneeling down next to the left half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion.

How to use the Haligree Secret Medallion in Elden Ring

As you’ll already need to have passed the Forbidden Lands to reach the Grand Lift of Rold that takes you to Mountaintop of the Giants while looking for the second half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion, you should have no problem returning to its location by fast-travelling to the Site of Grace nearby.

Once you approach the grand lift, you’ll get the prompt to hoist your regular medallion. If you have both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion, then you’ll have the option to switch actions by pressing left or right, giving you the choice to hoist the secret medallion.

Do this and a cutscene will play, taking you to a new location. You’ll arrive in a fairly dark and hostile area but feel free to run past the enemies and head to the surface, with a Site of Grace welcoming you to the Consecrated Snowfield.

Congratulations - and good luck!