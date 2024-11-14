Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree's soundtrack is now officially available on music streaming platforms

Hello, person of exceptional musical taste; as you'll already be aware, assuming you read the headline first and didn't just fall headfirst into this story by accident, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree's sublime soundtrack is now officially available across all major music streaming platforms, meaning you'll be able cavort along to Divine Beat Dancing Lion's boss battle music (costume not mandatory) until your extremities start to bleed.

Bandai Namco's newly released digital Shadow of the Erdtree OST totals 36 tracks (compared to the 67 tracks found in the base game), and features contributions from long-time From Software collaborators Tsukasa Saitoh, Shoi Miyazawa, Yuka Kitamura, Yoshimi Kudo, as Tai Tomisawa, alongside series newcomer Soma Tanizaki.

And as you'll already know, being a person of exceptional musical taste, Shadow of the Erdtree's soundtrack is a treat, featuring some of the best tunes in the entire game. Who can forget the hip-swishing fury of Divine Beast Dancing Lion, for instance, or the thrilling majesty of The Twin Moon Knight, or the sorrowful dignity of The Putresecent Knight? Or how about the cosmic splendour of The Mother of Fingers, the mournful Shaman Village, or even the bowel-loosening terror of the Abyssal Wood? Oh, and the absolutely gorgeous St. Trina's theme, which is fab for all sorts of reasons, but especially this.

It's cracking stuff, and the whole thing is now officially available - in most cases to either stream via subscription or buy - on Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Line Music, AWA, Mora, and Recochoku. Full links can be found here. For whatever reason, Shadow of the Erdtree's complete soundtrack is not currently featured on Apple Music or iTunes, but there is a truncated variant knocking around on Apple's service.

Sadly, there's no new behind-the-scenes video to accompany this latest soundtrack release, but we can at least still enjoy this performance of The Twin Moon Knight shared a couple of months ago - you know, just to temporarily satisfy those ears of exceptional taste.