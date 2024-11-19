Fan-made Elden Ring anime adaptation delayed, but new teaser trailer shows work-in-progress

A fan-made Elden Ring anime has been delayed into next year, but a new teaser trailer shows how production is developing.

The anime adaptation was revealed in July this year, with the full five-minute short film aiming for an autumn release.

That's now been pushed back to summer 2025, to give creator Steins Alter more time to polish the animation.

The new teaser trailer, above, reveals both the new Japanese, French, and Brazilian dubs, and some work-in-progress comparison shots.

Steins Alter stated in the video the release delay was "sort of a hard decision for me to stomach".

"However, us animators are all very busy, and rushing on isn't within any of my interests," the creator continued. "I want to spend all these extra months polishing the animations and style, getting the most out of the animations by these talented animators."

It's certainly looking impressive and I look forward to seeing more of Malenia next year.

Despite the anime arriving three years after Elden Ring's release, it's still somewhat timely. Shadow of the Erdtree, the game's DLC expansion, was released earlier this year and has received a nomination for Best Game at this year's The Game Awards.

Earlier today, Reuters reported Sony is in talks to buy FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa, meaning it would own the rights to Elden Ring and Dark Souls alongside Bloodborne and Demon's Souls.