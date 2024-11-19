PlayStation in talks to buy Elden Ring, Dark Souls developer FromSoftware

PlayStation maker Sony is currently in talks to acquire FromSoftware, the developer behind Elden Ring, Dark Souls and Bloodbourne, as part of a buyout of its owner, the Japanese publishing giant Kadokawa.

That's according to a Reuters report which claims a deal could be signed in weeks, via sources with knowledge of discussions between the two companies. Both Sony and Kadokawa declined to comment on that report.

Launched in 2022, Elden Ring has now sold more than 25m copies worldwide.

Sony already owns a 14 percent stake in FromSoftware, and already has ownership of both the Bloodborne and Demon Souls franchises. FromSoftware, meanwhile, owns the rights to Elden Ring and Sekiro. This deal would see all of that sat firmly under PlayStation's roof.

Kadokawa owns various other studios, too. These include Octopath Traveler and Tenchu developer Acquire, which recently developed Mario & Luigi: Brothership for Nintendo Switch, Shiren the Wanderer studio Spike Chunsoft and RPG Maker developer Gotcha Gotcha Games.

Outside of video games, Kadokawa is also a huge name in anime and manga, and would be a significant addition to Sony's existing portfolio that includes Crunchyroll and Funimation.

PlayStation's other recent purchases include UK studio Firesprite, plus Housemarque and Nixxes, all in 2021. Most recently, Sony bought the Jade Raymond-founded startup Haven Studios in 2022, currently working on Fairgame$.

More to follow.