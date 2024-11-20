FromSoftware owner Kadokawa acknowledges takeover interest from Sony

FromSoftware owner Kadokawa has released a statement confirming it has received "an initial letter of intent to acquire the company's shares" from Sony.

However, at this point no decision has been made.

The full statement reads: "There are some articles on the acquisition of Kadokawa Corporation (hereinafter 'the Company') by Sony Group Inc. However, this information is not announced by the Company. The Company has received an initial letter of intent to acquire the Company's shares, but no decision has been made at this time. If there are any facts that should be announced in the future, we will make an announcement in a timely and appropriate manner."

The statement follows yesterday's report Sony is looking to acquire Kadokawa, which would include Dark Souls and Elden Ring studio FromSoftware.

Sony already owns the rights to Bloodborne and Demon's Souls, both of which were PlayStation exclusives.

The news has certainly interested Bloodborne fans hoping for some form of re-release, should Sony be in complete control.

It's not just Souls games, though. Kadokawa also owns Octopath Traveler and Mario & Luigi: Brothership developer Acquire, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon and Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero developer Spike Chunsoft, and RPG Maker developer Gotcha Gotcha Games.

Further, Kadokawa is a big name in anime, which would support Sony's growth in the area after acquiring Crunchyroll.

Earlier this year FromSoftware boss Hidetaka Miyazaki discussed the interest in a Bloodborne remake with Eurogamer.

"Put simply, it makes me very happy to see it's a title with a lot of specific memories, both for me and the staff who worked on it," he said. "And when we see those passionate voices in the community, of course it makes us feel thrilled, it makes us feel very fortunate to have that and to have those memories."