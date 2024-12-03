Elden Ring 2 is not in development, says FromSoftware's Miyazaki

Elden Ring 2 is not being considered by FromSoftware, though the franchise will still continue.

Creator Hidetaki Miyazaki spoke to Japanese outlet Game Watch after this year's PlayStation Awards, for which Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree won the grand award.

When asked about the future of Elden Ring, Miyazaki stated the studio is not considering Elden Ring 2, but that doesn't mean the IP won't be developed further.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Is Sony buying FromSoftware's parent company the next big games industry acquisition?Watch on YouTube

He added FromSoftware is working on multiple projects, though did not specify if some form of Elden Ring game is one of them.

Back in 2022, shortly after Elden Ring's release, its phenomenal sales were described as "a fantastic start for the new franchise".

However, despite the critical and commercial success of DLC Shadow of the Erdtree, it seems a direct sequel won't be happening.

So what's next for FromSoftware? At present the studio's plans are underwraps, though now-deleted job listings earlier this year included mention of robot characters, leading to speculation of another Armored Core game.

The company's future is uncertain too, following reports Sony is looking to acquire FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa. That takeover interest was acknowledged by Kadokawa, lending it credence.