Elden Ring Consecrated Snowfield: All Dungeons, Bosses and more

The Consecrated Snowfield is the final region you can unlock in Elden Ring. It's a hidden, optional area beyond Leyndell and the Mountaintops Of The Giants.

You can only reach it using the secret Haligtree Medallion, both halves of which you need to find. There's quite a few steps you need to take before you can even step foot in this snowy region of the Lands Between.

If you're not sure where to start, we've got details below on what else you need to do to get to the Consecrated Snowfield, the dungeons and bosses in the area, plus more.

How to get to the Consecrated Snowfield

To get to the Consecrated Snowfield, you need to find both halves of the secret Haligtree Medallion. Once you have the left and right halves, you can use it at the Grand Lift Of Rold to travel to the Consecrated Snowfield. Before doing all of this though, you will need to defeat Morgott the Omen King in Leyndell, Royal Capital.

Consecrated Snowfield Map

The Elden Ring map below shows how the Consecrated Snowfield is laid out. You can use our interactive map to explore the region and find particular points of interest:

Consecrated Snowfield Map Fragment

There is just one Consecrated Snowfield Map Fragment. It is located north of the Inner Consecrated Snowfield Site of Grace:

Consecrated Snowfield Subregions

Miquella's Haligtree

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree

Consecrated Snowfield Dungeons

Hidden Path to the Haligtree

Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs

Yelough Anix Tunnel

Cave of the Forlorn

Miquella's Haligtree

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree

Consecrated Snowfield Sites Of Grace

There are 16 Sites of Grace in the Consecrated Snowfield:

Apostate Derelict

Cave of the Forlorn

Consecrated Snowfield

Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs

Drainage Channel

Elphael Inner Wall

Haligtree Canopy

Haligtree Promenade

Haligtree Roots

Haligtree Town

Haligtree Town Plaza

Inner Consecrated Snowfield

Malenia, Goddess of Rot

Ordina, Liturgical Town

Prayer Room

Yelough Anix Tunnel

Consecrated Snowfield Bosses

There are 16 bosses in the Consecrated Snowfield:

Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater

Astel, Stars of Darkness

Commander Niall

Death Rite Bird

Great Wyrm Theodorix

Loretta, Knight Of The Haligtree

Malenia, Blade Of Miquella

Millicent's Sisters

Misbegotten Crusader

Night's Cavalry x2

Putrid Avatar

Putrid Grave Warden Duelist

Putrid Tree Spirit

Sanguine Noble

Stray Mimic Tear