Elden Ring Consecrated Snowfield: All Dungeons, Bosses and more
The Consecrated Snowfield is the final area in Elden Ring. Here's how to get to it.
The Consecrated Snowfield is the final region you can unlock in Elden Ring. It's a hidden, optional area beyond Leyndell and the Mountaintops Of The Giants.
You can only reach it using the secret Haligtree Medallion, both halves of which you need to find. There's quite a few steps you need to take before you can even step foot in this snowy region of the Lands Between.
If you're not sure where to start, we've got details below on what else you need to do to get to the Consecrated Snowfield, the dungeons and bosses in the area, plus more.
On this page:
- How to get to the Consecrated Snowfield
- Consecrated Snowfield Map
- Consecrated Snowfield Map Fragment
- Consecrated Snowfield Subregions
- Consecrated Snowfield Dungeons
- Consecrated Snowfield Sites of Grace
- Consecrated Snowfield Bosses
How to get to the Consecrated Snowfield
To get to the Consecrated Snowfield, you need to find both halves of the secret Haligtree Medallion. Once you have the left and right halves, you can use it at the Grand Lift Of Rold to travel to the Consecrated Snowfield. Before doing all of this though, you will need to defeat Morgott the Omen King in Leyndell, Royal Capital.
Consecrated Snowfield Map
The Elden Ring map below shows how the Consecrated Snowfield is laid out. You can use our interactive map to explore the region and find particular points of interest:
Consecrated Snowfield Map Fragment
There is just one Consecrated Snowfield Map Fragment. It is located north of the Inner Consecrated Snowfield Site of Grace:
Consecrated Snowfield Subregions
- Miquella's Haligtree
- Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree
Consecrated Snowfield Dungeons
- Hidden Path to the Haligtree
- Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs
- Yelough Anix Tunnel
- Cave of the Forlorn
- Miquella's Haligtree
- Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree
Consecrated Snowfield Sites Of Grace
There are 16 Sites of Grace in the Consecrated Snowfield:
- Apostate Derelict
- Cave of the Forlorn
- Consecrated Snowfield
- Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs
- Drainage Channel
- Elphael Inner Wall
- Haligtree Canopy
- Haligtree Promenade
- Haligtree Roots
- Haligtree Town
- Haligtree Town Plaza
- Inner Consecrated Snowfield
- Malenia, Goddess of Rot
- Ordina, Liturgical Town
- Prayer Room
- Yelough Anix Tunnel
Consecrated Snowfield Bosses
There are 16 bosses in the Consecrated Snowfield:
- Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater
- Astel, Stars of Darkness
- Commander Niall
- Death Rite Bird
- Great Wyrm Theodorix
- Loretta, Knight Of The Haligtree
- Malenia, Blade Of Miquella
- Millicent's Sisters
- Misbegotten Crusader
- Night's Cavalry x2
- Putrid Avatar
- Putrid Grave Warden Duelist
- Putrid Tree Spirit
- Sanguine Noble
- Stray Mimic Tear
