Elden Ring Mountaintops of the Giants: All Dungeons, Bosses and more
The Mountaintops of the Giants is one of the final - and most challenging - areas of Elden Ring.
The Mountaintops of the Giants is one of the final areas you will reach in Elden Ring. It's a snowy region located in the northeast of the Lands Between.
You can reach it after defeating Morgott the Omen King in the Leyndell Royal Capital. It's also home to some of the most challenging bosses the Lands Between has to offer in Elden Ring.
Here's everything you need to know about the Mountaintops of the Giants in Elden Ring, including how to get to the snowy region, the bosses you will face there and the dungeons you can explore in it.
On this page:
- How to get to the Mountaintops of the Giants
- Mountaintops of the Giants Map
- Mountaintops of the Giants Map Fragments
- Mountaintops of the Giants Subregions
- Mountaintops of the Giants Dungeons
- Mountaintops of the Giants Sites of Grace
- Mountaintops of the Giants Bosses
How to get to the Mountaintops of the Giants
To get to the Mountaintops of the Giants, you first need to defeat Morgott in Leyndell, and then rest at the boss' Site of Grace. Melina will appear in a cutscene, explaining you need to head to the Mountaintops of the Giants next, which can be accessed via the Grand Lift of Rold. The lift is located to the northeast of the 'Forbidden Lands' Site of Grace. Melina will also give you the Rold Medallion, which you need to use to activate the lift.
Mountaintops of the Giants Map
Our Elden Ring map below will help you navigate your way through the snowy Mountaintops of the Giants region.
You can use our interactive map to find specific points of interest, and plot your route to each one:
Mountaintops of the Giants Map Fragments
There are 3 Map Fragments for the Mountaintops of the Giants:
Mountaintops of the Giants west map fragment location
The map fragment for the western part of the Mountaintops of the Giants can be found after riding the Grand Lift of Rold. It's located near the 'Zamor Ruins' Site of Grace.
Mountaintops of the Giants east map fragment location
The map fragment for the eastern part of the Mountaintops of the Giants is located by an obelisk near the 'Giants' Gravepost' Site of Grace.
Consecrated Snowfield map fragment location
There's also a map fragment for the secret Consecrated Snowfield area, which is a subregion of the Mountaintops of the Giants.
The map fragment is located near the 'Inner Consecrated Snowfield' Site of Grace.
Mountaintops of the Giants Subregions
There are three subregions in the Mountaintops of the Giants in Elden Ring:
- West Mountaintops of the Giants
- East Mountaintops of the Giants
- Consecrated Snowfield
Mountaintops of the Giants Dungeons
There are 10 dungeons in the Mountaintops of the Giants region in Elden Ring:
- Castle Sol
- Cave of the Forlorn
- Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs
- Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree
- Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave
- Giants' Mountaintop Catacombs
- Hidden Path to the Haligtree
- Miquella's Haligtree
- Spiritcaller Cave
- Yelough Anix Tunnel
Mountaintops of the Giants Sites of Grace
There are 33 Sites of Grace in the Mountaintops of the Giants:
- Ancient Snow Valley Ruins
- Apostate Derelict
- Castle Sol Main Gate
- Castle Sol Rooftop
- Cave of the Forlorn
- Church of Repose
- Church of the Eclipse
- Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs
- Consecrated Snowfield
- Drainage Channel
- Elphael Inner Wall
- Fire Giant
- First Church of Marika
- Foot of the Forge
- Forge of the Giants
- Freezing Lake
- Giant Conquering Hero's Grave
- Giant's Gravepost
- Giant's Mountaintop Catacombs
- Haligtree Canopy
- Haligtree Promenade
- Haligtree Roots
- Haligtree Town Plaza
- Haligtree Town
- Inner Consecrated Snowfield
- Malenia, Goddess of Rot
- Ordina, Liturgical Town
- Prayer Room
- Snow Valley Ruins Overlook
- Spiritcaller Cave
- Whiteridge Road
- Yelough Anix Tunnel
- Zamor Ruins
Mountaintops of the Giants Bosses
There are 33 bosses in the Mountaintops of the Giants:
- Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater
- Ancient Hero Of Zamor
- Astel, Stars Of Darkness
- Black Blade Kindred
- Black Knife Assassin
- Bloody Finger Okina
- Borealis The Freezing Fog
- Chief Guardian Arghanthy
- Commander Niall
- Death Rite Bird x2
- Erdtree Avatar
- Fire Giant
- Great Wyrm Theodorix
- Juno Hoslow
- Loretta, Knight Of The Haligtree
- Malenia, Blade Of Miquella
- Millicent's Sisters
- Misbegotten Crusader
- Night's Cavalry x3
- Putrid Avatar x3
- Putrid Grave Warden Duelist
- Putrid Tree Spirit
- Sanguine Noble
- Spirit-Caller Snail & Godskin Apostle / Noble
- Stray Mimic Tear
- Tibia Mariner
- Ulcerated Tree Spirit
- Vyke, Knight Of The Roundtable
