Elden Ring Mountaintops of the Giants: All Dungeons, Bosses and more

The Mountaintops of the Giants is one of the final areas you will reach in Elden Ring. It's a snowy region located in the northeast of the Lands Between.

You can reach it after defeating Morgott the Omen King in the Leyndell Royal Capital. It's also home to some of the most challenging bosses the Lands Between has to offer in Elden Ring.

Here's everything you need to know about the Mountaintops of the Giants in Elden Ring, including how to get to the snowy region, the bosses you will face there and the dungeons you can explore in it.

On this page:

How to get to the Mountaintops of the Giants

To get to the Mountaintops of the Giants, you first need to defeat Morgott in Leyndell, and then rest at the boss' Site of Grace. Melina will appear in a cutscene, explaining you need to head to the Mountaintops of the Giants next, which can be accessed via the Grand Lift of Rold. The lift is located to the northeast of the 'Forbidden Lands' Site of Grace. Melina will also give you the Rold Medallion, which you need to use to activate the lift.

Mountaintops of the Giants Map

Our Elden Ring map below will help you navigate your way through the snowy Mountaintops of the Giants region.

You can use our interactive map to find specific points of interest, and plot your route to each one:

Mountaintops of the Giants Map Fragments

There are 3 Map Fragments for the Mountaintops of the Giants:

Mountaintops of the Giants west map fragment location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The map fragment for the western part of the Mountaintops of the Giants can be found after riding the Grand Lift of Rold. It's located near the 'Zamor Ruins' Site of Grace.

Mountaintops of the Giants east map fragment location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The map fragment for the eastern part of the Mountaintops of the Giants is located by an obelisk near the 'Giants' Gravepost' Site of Grace.

Consecrated Snowfield map fragment location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

There's also a map fragment for the secret Consecrated Snowfield area, which is a subregion of the Mountaintops of the Giants.

The map fragment is located near the 'Inner Consecrated Snowfield' Site of Grace.

Mountaintops of the Giants Subregions

There are three subregions in the Mountaintops of the Giants in Elden Ring:

West Mountaintops of the Giants

East Mountaintops of the Giants

Consecrated Snowfield

Mountaintops of the Giants Dungeons

There are 10 dungeons in the Mountaintops of the Giants region in Elden Ring:

Castle Sol

Cave of the Forlorn

Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree

Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave

Giants' Mountaintop Catacombs

Hidden Path to the Haligtree

Miquella's Haligtree

Spiritcaller Cave

Yelough Anix Tunnel

Mountaintops of the Giants Sites of Grace

There are 33 Sites of Grace in the Mountaintops of the Giants:

Ancient Snow Valley Ruins

Apostate Derelict

Castle Sol Main Gate

Castle Sol Rooftop

Cave of the Forlorn

Church of Repose

Church of the Eclipse

Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs

Consecrated Snowfield

Drainage Channel

Elphael Inner Wall

Fire Giant

First Church of Marika

Foot of the Forge

Forge of the Giants

Freezing Lake

Giant Conquering Hero's Grave

Giant's Gravepost

Giant's Mountaintop Catacombs

Haligtree Canopy

Haligtree Promenade

Haligtree Roots

Haligtree Town Plaza

Haligtree Town

Inner Consecrated Snowfield

Malenia, Goddess of Rot

Ordina, Liturgical Town

Prayer Room

Snow Valley Ruins Overlook

Spiritcaller Cave

Whiteridge Road

Yelough Anix Tunnel

Zamor Ruins

Mountaintops of the Giants Bosses

There are 33 bosses in the Mountaintops of the Giants:

Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater

Ancient Hero Of Zamor

Astel, Stars Of Darkness

Black Blade Kindred

Black Knife Assassin

Bloody Finger Okina

Borealis The Freezing Fog

Chief Guardian Arghanthy

Commander Niall

Death Rite Bird x2

Erdtree Avatar

Fire Giant

Great Wyrm Theodorix

Juno Hoslow

Loretta, Knight Of The Haligtree

Malenia, Blade Of Miquella

Millicent's Sisters

Misbegotten Crusader

Night's Cavalry x3

Putrid Avatar x3

Putrid Grave Warden Duelist

Putrid Tree Spirit

Sanguine Noble

Spirit-Caller Snail & Godskin Apostle / Noble

Stray Mimic Tear

Tibia Mariner

Ulcerated Tree Spirit

Vyke, Knight Of The Roundtable

