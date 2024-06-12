Elden Ring: Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave walkthrough

The Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave is a location in Elden Ring on the eastern side of the Mountaintops of the Giants.

It is located to the west of the Giants' Mountaintop Catacombs, but isn't as easy to reach as you might think from looking at the map. You have to ride west/south-west from the Site of Grace 'Giants' Gravepost' and will have to jump at one point to reach it. So to help you get to the Grave and find all the treasures hiding within it, read on for our Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave walkthrough.

Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave walkthrough

Here's the precise location of the Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave on Elden Ring's map:

Here you will find the entrance. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Activate the Site of Grace 'Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave' and you can sacrifice a Stonesword Key directly in the first room. You will enter a small library and find the Incantation 'Flame, Protect Me'.

Then follow the corridor southwards and kill the fire monk. Smash the illusory wall on the right to find 1x Golden Rune (11) in the passage behind it.

You can drop from here into the room with the light seal to avoid triggering the watchdog.

Drop down here to avoid triggering the watchdog. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Otherwise, follow the steps to the left into the first large room of the tomb, but then you will have to deal with the watchdog.

Just like the imps in the area, it is only vulnerable once you have lured it into the light seal and thus made it vulnerable. It's the same kind of routine you'll have performed in other Grave dungeons elsewhere in the game, so hopefully this will all be familiar to you.

These enemies are only vulnerable if you lure them into the light seal. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

In the room next to the stairs you will find 1x Grave Glovewort (7), and in the flooded room behind the watchdog there's 1x Grave Glovewort (9).

Continue through the southern corridor. Flames blaze in your direction from the right. Wait until they have died down and run towards the flamethrower. Take cover in the alcove on the right and kill the flame monk who wants to stab you in the back.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Leave the pillar in position for now and follow the steps southwards upwards when there are no flames coming out. In the next room, a monk will come down the steps on the right. Kill him and you can collect 1x Freezing Grease at the top and use another Stonesword Key.

This gives us access to the room above the flamethrower column with two items in it: 1x Grave Glovewort (8) and a warhammer called Cranial Vessel Candlestand. Be careful, three goblin shadows are also hanging around here. Lure them to the light seal and defeat them.

Leave the statue in the lower room raised and you have a light seal here. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Continue south to a lift that will take you down. Send it up again immediately after the journey, which will cause the statue with the light to appear and with it a seal on the floor.

You will recognise an alcove below the statue. Pull the lever for the lift and quickly scurry inside to go down to the basement.

Pull the lever and quickly enter the alcove to get down. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Take out the first watchdog and pick 1x Grave Glovewort (9) behind the lift. Then lure the second watchdog on the right behind the corner and make short work of him too.

Collect 1x Grave Glovewort (8) behind him, ignore the ladder next to him for now and take the other ladder in the east of the room instead. It leads to an area with a fire prelate who has his back to you.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Sneak up and try and land a critical backstab on them. As a reward, you will receive 1x Great Grave Glovewort and the Giant's Seal for defeating them.

That's almost everything you need to get from the Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave. Climb up the ladder next to the watchdog that we just ignored. You will return to the room with the lift, but on a higher level. Collect 1x Grave Glovewort (8) and 1x Grave Glovewort (7) and drop down into the familiar area.

Defeat the giant to open the boss door behind it. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Now open the large gate using the lever, behind which a giant will appear. Lure it to the light seal and kill it to open the boss door directly behind the giant.

Before doing so, grab 1x Ghost Glovewort (9) and step through the fog. Another old acquaintance awaits us.

Boss: How to beat the Ancient Hero of Zamor

Another familiar face. The Ancient Hero of Zamor is a boss you will recognise from other places, including the Sainted Hero's Grave. This is the third time you'll have fought them, and nothing has changed in either his attack patterns or behaviour. As a result, they should feel very similar to fights you've done before.

A good time to attack. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Interrupt him with your attacks, which throws him physically off course. You can also hit him during his transition to the second phase.

Even when he uses the ice breath, he is very easy to hit. Dodge the frost and run diagonally towards his body to deal damage quickly.

When you defeat him, you'll be rewarded with the following: 83,000 runes, Zamor Mask, Zamor Armor, Zamor Bracelets, Zamor Legwraps and Zamor Curved Sword.