Hardest Elden Ring bosses explained

The hardest bosses in Elden Ring will really put your skills - be it with the sword, bow or the art of magic - to the test.

Defeating the hardest bosses in Elden Ring is a true challenge, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself facing these bosses again and again and again. These fights are perfect practice for Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree though.

Below we’ve put together a list of the hardest Elden Ring bosses - which though subjective, can give you an idea of the more difficult challenge you’ll be faced with in the base game. Be warned though, there are spoilers!

What are the hardest bosses in Elden Ring?

How hard a boss can be is largely subjective - depending on your chosen build, level or weapons, each encounter's difficulty can swing wildly from player to player.

That said, there are some bosses which are clearly more difficult than others, and regardless of build, will give just about every player a tough time.

For those who have reached her, Malenia, Blade of Miquella appears to be the hardest boss in Elden Ring - in part due to that every attack she deals heals her, and that her attacks are relentless - demanding you learn her patterns down to a tee and are prepared for a long battle. She is optional, and is tucked away at the far reaches of the map once you have found the Haligtree Secret Medallion locations and solved the Ordina, Liturgical Town puzzle - so don't worry, you won't stumble into her by accident!

Malenia has become so infamous that we've seen a player who could help players take on Malenia solo reach iconic status in the community. There was also a point where a patch accidently made Malenia even more difficult, which has thankfully been addressed. Phew.

Starscourge Radahn is, to quote our own page, "an exceptionally brutal boss right" - and is situated at a festival in Redmane Castle. Though you'll be able to summon AI partners to aid you, Radahn is tough - in part thanks to attacks that can kill you instantly. Though Starscourge Radahn is one of four bosses with a Great Rune, since you only need two to progress the story, this is thankfully optional. For those looking to complete the Ranni quest however - it's a required encounter.

One that isn't optional is Godskin Duo. This has you face two challenging foes at once - with echoes of iconic Dark Souls bosses Ornstein and Smough - but with an additional catch; they share a single health bar, and either will be resurrected if you don't finish off the other quickly upon their demise.

Speaking of multiple foes, Commander Niall is a boss that comes with two of his own summons, and if they are defeated, will see him launch into a challenging second phase. This is cited as one of the most demanding bosses in Elden Ring - and unfortunately for completionists, there's a Trophy / Achievement attached to his defeat, and is required in order to complete the Haligtree Secret Medallion.

It's also worth a shoutout to Margit, which is undoubtedly a huge obstacle at the start of the game, especially as the 'first' boss, and is seemingly designed to teach players to develop their characters before taking him on.

That hasn't stopped someone managing to beat Magrit with... a harp.

Margit is technically optional - though recommended as Godrick is an easier source as far as Great Runes go - but the arguably more challenging 'rematch' against Morgott, the Omen King is required to beat the game once you reach the Capital.

If you're struggling with any of the above bosses, then hunting down Golden Seeds, Sacred Tears, Crystal Tears, Talismans and some of our best weapon and best armor choices can make a difference.

Good luck defeating the hardest bosses in Elden Ring!