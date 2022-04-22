One of Elden Ring's most notorious bosses is now even more difficult

One of Elden Ring's most difficult bosses has now been made even trickier.

It's thanks to a bug in the latest update that causes the infamous Malenia to self-heal when other players are summoned in to help.

The bug was spotted by the now legendary player Let Me Solo Her, who regularly leaves a summon sign outside the boss fight to help those struggling to defeat her.

A YouTube video from the player shows the problem: Malenia is meant to self-heal but only when striking the player. Now she can self-heal at any point if another player is summoned.

The latest update, more intentionally, nerfed the Swarm of Flies incantation that was previously a popular strategy against Malenia. Other balance changes were also included.

Let Me Solo Her has even been made into a summonable spirit ash thanks to a new mod.

If you're struggling with the bosses of Elden Ring, check out our guide.