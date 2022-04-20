If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Elden Ring legend Let Me Solo Her immortalised as a mod

Try summon but mod.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

Let Me Solo Her, Elden Ring's most famous player, is now available as a summon in a new mod.

Let Me Solo Her rose to fame recently helping players defeat Malenia, one of the game's trickiest bosses.

Online, players can summon others to assist in their own game. Let Me Solo Her regularly left a summon sign outside the Malenia boss fight to aid players struggling with the battle - a testament to goodwill in the Elden Ring community.

Watch on YouTube

The player soon became iconic on social media, for his lack of clothes, pothead, and twin katanas.

"My first experience defeating Malenia was very tough and took me nearly 170 times, so I decided to help other players fight her so they could feel relieved," the player told Polygon. "I really love her design and her attack animations."

Now, though, there's no need to summon the player himself.

Modder Garden of Eyes has turned Let Me Solo Her into a spirit ash summon. Swapped for the Lone Wolf Ashes, players can now summon him anywhere.

The mod names the summon Puppet of the Legend, "whose skill was a match to the Rot Goddess herself."

The description continues: "His famous words echoed through every era: ‘I always wear a jar on my head, and I do not bail on any Malenia boss fights'."

The mod is available on Garden of Eyes' Patreon page.

Watch on YouTube

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch