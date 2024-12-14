Greedfall 2's improvements will come "gradually" with Update 0.2 "only the first step"

Greedfall 2 developer Spiders is taking the end of the year as an opportunity to "reflect on our journey so far" and said it is "committed to building a great game alongside [the community] and listening to your invaluable feedback".

In an update posted to Steam, Spiders said "a lot has happened since the start of Early Access", but the team is "thrilled" about progress to date, despite it being a challenging experience that has seen Update 0.2 delayed with still no firm release date.

"[The decision to delay Update 0.2] allows us to focus on implementing significant improvements and fixes based on your feedback," the team said. "These include the combat system - which is as important to you as it is to us - the UI, character customisation, optimisation, and many other aspects."

This means Update 0.2 will not introduce a slew of changes, but instead the improvements will be "implemented gradually" over time.

"We wish we could provide a release date, but we would rather wait until we're certain," the team added. "What we can promise is that our priority remains delivering a game that meets your expectations and takes your feedback into account."

The update also explained that Spiders was working behind the scenes to address issues with Alivda's voice lines, and whilst the original voice actor was unable to reprise the role, it was working with a new artist to get the lines re-recorded and switched in "the next update".

"Ensuring your voices shape this journey has always been the goal of Early Access," the update concluded.

Shortly after Greedfall 2 released in early access on Steam, the Greedfall team said the early access launch had been "exciting", but acknowledged improvements were needed, including improving the drop rate, adjusting AI behaviours, and making dialogue scenes "less blurry".