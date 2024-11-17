"Expansion packs, new game seasons, DLCs, remakes and remasters are eligible" for this year's The Game Awards

The Game Awards has confirmed that DLC, remakes, and remasters are all eligible for all categories of its awards, including Game of the Year.

With shortlists expected to be announced tomorrow, Monday 18th November, The Game Awards' website FAQ page has been updated with new information to confirm TGA judges now consider "expansion packs, new game seasons, DLCs, remakes and remasters" as eligible for consideration.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Nintendo has announced new hardware, but it's not Switch 2 - so what's the point of Alarmo?Watch on YouTube

"The Game Awards aims to recognise the best creative and technical work each year, irrespective of the format of that content’s release," the website now says. "Expansion packs, new game seasons, DLCs, remakes and remasters are eligible in all categories, if the jury deems the new creative and technical work to be worthy of a nomination.

"Factors such as the newness of the content and its price/value should be taken into consideration."

This now means that remakes like Silent Hill 2 Remake could be in contention, as well as DLC like Elden Ring's The Shadow of the Erdtree. Elden Ring won the TGA Game of the Year award in 2022.

It also means games with seasonal content like Apex Legends, Destiny, and other live-service games are also eligible, even if the base game itself released several years ago.

Last year, Baldur's Gate 3 secured the top award, with Alan Wake 2 snapping up several awards, too. The Game Awards 2023 broke its own viewership record, clocking up around 118 million livestreams.

With 103m global livestreams in 2022, that's a 15 per cent year-on-year increase for the show.