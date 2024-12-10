Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC won't be eligible for BAFTA's Best Game award

FromSoftware's Elden Ring DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree won't be eligible for BAFTA's Best Game award, as it's reserved for full games only.

There's been plenty of debate around whether expansions should be considered award-worthy, with The Game Awards in particular noting they are eligible.

BAFTA has taken a different approach, though, confirming to Eurogamer its Best Game award is only for full games, but DLC and other updates are part of the consideration in the Evolving Game category.

"Our Best Game category specifically recognises full games which have released for the first time in the past year," a BAFTA spokesperson told Eurogamer. "DLC, along with other updates and enhancements made to games originally released before 25th November 2023, are part of the consideration in our Evolving Game category."

The news comes as BAFTA releases its longlist of nominated games for next year's awards ceremony, with 58 games on the list up for 17 awards.

All games on the list were released between 25th November 2023 and 15th November 2024. Remasters are not eligible for consideration; full remakes are eligible only in craft categories.

DLC is eligible as part of the Evolving Game category and certain craft categories.

It's a noteworthy choice, considering this week's The Game Awards has Shadow of the Erdtree nominated in multiple categories, including Game of the Year. The Game Awards did clarify to Eurogamer there has been no specific change in rules this year, though the public announcement of DLC eligibility was only recently added to its website.

Shadow of the Erdtree is currently a finalist in the public-voted Players' Voice award, against Black Myth: Wukong, Genshin Impact, Wuthering Waves, and Zenless Zone Zero. Many comments have noted the prevalence of ongoing gacha games and a DLC dominating the category.

BAFTA will avoid this. From its longlist, 10 are up for Best Game: Animal Well, Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Helldivers 2, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Thank Goodness You're Here!, and Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2.

"The BAFTA Games Awards longlist is our opportunity to celebrate a wide range of outstanding games ahead of the BAFTA nominations on 4th March next year," said Tara Saunders, chair of BAFTA's Games committee. "Today we're shining a light on 58 games, as voted for by our wonderful BAFTA members - 1300 industry professionals whose work brings games to life."

Baldur's Gate 3 was the big winner from last year's BAFTA Game Awards. Cyberpunk 2077 won the award for Evolving Game, thanks in part to its Phantom Liberty expansion.

Eurogamer will of course have its own Game of the Year list shortly, in which DLC and expansions will likewise not be eligible. Sorry folks!