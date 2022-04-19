If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

New update for Elden Ring brings further balance changes

Patches for Patches.
The latest patch for Elden Ring is now live, bringing a whole host of small changes.

Patch 1.04 has improved stability of gameplay and made a large number of balance tweaks to weapons, sorceries, and weapon skills. It also adds an option to change camera auto-rotation and some additional event phases for the NPC Patches.

In particular, the attack speed of colossal weapons has been increased to make them a more viable option for pure melee builds.

A lot of sorceries have now been buffed, with decreased incantation time and lower FP costs.

Some have seen a downward adjustment, such as Swarm of Flies that was used repeatedly for certain boss fights.

Plenty of bug fixes have also been implemented, to ensure the proper progression of questlines, corrected damage outputs, and to prevent duplicating remembrance at the Walking Mausoleum.

You can view the full patch notes here.

If you've just started Elden Ring and need some tips, check out our beginners guide.

Supporters Only

