Redmane Castle in Elden Ring is a location in the south of Caelid. Here, you can take part in the Radahn Festival and even take on the formidable boss, Starscourge Radahn. You need to beat Radahn to be able to start the Elden Ring DLC.

You have to go to the peninsula in the far south of the area to find a (rather dangerous) entrance to this Elden Ring castle, but that's not the only route you can take.

Here's our Elden Ring Redmane Castle walkthrough.

Elden Ring Redmane Castle Walkthrough

There are essentially two ways to enter Redmane Castle, which is situated at the location marked on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Impassable Greatbridge: To the west of the peninsula with the castle you will find the Site of Grace ' Impassable Greatbridge '. It lives up to its name. You will be shot at on the bridge, but you can make it across if you sprint with Torrent (heal if necessary, quickly get back on and continue). If the Radahn Festival has already started in Redmane Castle, you can also use the teleporter before the bridge.

To the west of the peninsula with the castle you will find the Site of Grace ' '. It lives up to its name. You will be shot at on the bridge, but you can make it across if you sprint with Torrent (heal if necessary, quickly get back on and continue). If the Radahn Festival has already started in Redmane Castle, you can also use the teleporter before the bridge. Teleporter in Fort Gael: Explore Fort Gael in the west of Caelid and you will find a teleporter in a tower that will drop you off directly in the castle. This route is much more pleasant.

If you choose the upper path over the bridge, you will come to a watchtower, behind which you can collect 1x Smithing Stone (3).

It's difficult to cross the bridge the first time. Don't stop and gallop as fast as you can. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Follow the slope past the barricades and up to the castle. The main gate of the fortress is locked, so run past it on the right and you can drop into the watchtower. Slide down the ladders and you will find 1x Smithing Stone (6) by a corpse.

From the watchtower, hop southeast onto the cliff path and follow it around the castle. After encountering a few bats that try to stop you from advancing, you will have to climb a little. This is followed by a jump to a small graveyard, for which it is best to use Torrent.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Three bats in the graveyard guard a corpse with 8x Smouldering Butterfly. There is also a scarab roaming around with the Ash of War Flaming Strike.

The wooden steps on the side of the castle lead to a door that will later be opened from the other side. Climb the ladder and enter the castle on the left-hand side. From up here you can already take a look at the courtyard and the enemies that await you.

First go down the ladder and get the manual out of the room, then go back up and drop it at this point. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Follow the path to the right until you reach another ladder and slide down it. Kill the dog in the small courtyard and enter the room on the left. Here you can open the aforementioned wooden door and find 1x Smithing Stone (5) and the Armoursmith's Cookbook (5).

Leave the room and enter the building diagonally opposite on the left. Kill the enemy who rushes towards you, but you can go no further in this area. The door cannot be used.

March back to the ladder and climb up it. You should have enough health points to survive the fall into the courtyard. After landing, you can loot a small guardhouse on the left and find 1x Golden Rune (6) behind some crates.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Go back down and head east, past the wooden obstacles and the teleporter. Up the stairs and further north you will come to a large doorway. To the right of it in the chamber, activate the Site of Grace 'Chamber Outside the Plaza' to catch your breath.

A well deserved break. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Leave the room again and run westwards in the courtyard. The stairs on the left will take you to another roof with a corpse which will earn you 1x Smithing Stone (4).

Go back and explore the western area of the castle. You will come to a gallows with a view of the two Lion Guards in the south-west courtyard of the castle. You can have a go at the beasts, but fighting both at the same time is very difficult.

They are one-time enemies, which means that they won't come back after you die. Killing them gives you 2x Somber Smithing Stone (4), 2x Beastblood and 4x Old Fang.

The Lion Guards will not be revived after their (and your) demise. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The corpse in the pile next to it gives us 1x Smithing Stone (4). By the tree next to the castle gate, we also find 1x Vein Leaf and a Black Slime enemy.

Everyone is here just for the Radahn festival. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Then return to the Site of Grace 'Chamber outside the Plaza' and head north through the gate. You will meet several NPCs who have come for the Radahn festival and to challenge General Radahn.

Radahn Festival

Talk to Blaidd, Alexander and the lady who teaches you the 'polite bow' gesture. Run up the stairs north of the courtyard and speak to the crier, Witch-Hunter Jerren. He asks if you are ready. Answer 'Yes', you will see a cutscene about General Radahn and learn the 'Discouraging Call' gesture. This officially starts the Radahn festival.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Before you enter the building behind it, you can pick up 1x Somber Smithing Stone (5) on the area with the many chairs on the right.

In the chapel behind it, there is another 1x Smithing Stone (6). Stand in the lift if you want to make your way to the boss fight and use the teleporter on the beach.

Now that you're here, you can read our guide on how to beat Starscourge Radahn.

