How to complete Iron Fist Alexander's questline in Elden Ring

The Warrior Jar Alexander in Elden Ring (aka Iron Fist Alexander) is a Living Jar with arms and legs that you meet for the first time in Limgrave.

The Living Jar is simply out for adventure, and once you've completed its questline, it'll be able to fight alongside you, as well as rewarding you with 1,500 Runes and a Warrior Jar Shard Talisman.

First meeting with Alexander

You'll find Alexander for the first time in Northern Stormhill. You can see the exact location in the map below:

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Talk to him and he will ask you to use force to free him from his predicament. No problem. Stand behind the jammed pot and give it a few powerful blows until it is free again.

Another conversation leads to the realisation that Alexander is on his way to Caelid, where the Radahn Festival will be taking place at Redmane Castle.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

As a reward, you receive the gesture Triumphant Delight and 1x Exalted Flesh. The first encounter with Alexander ends here.

Alexander in Gael Tunnel

The second meeting with Alexander takes place in the Gael Tunnel. This is a mine on the border between Limgrave and Caelid. He stands behind a small door right next to the Site of Grace.

Note: You can easily miss Alexander here if you've already gone "too far" elsewhere (for whatever reason), but don't worry, you can still catch-up with him at his next stop in Redman Castle.

Alexander at Redmane Castle

You'll next meet him at the Radahn Festival at Redmane Castle. You'll find him north of the Chamber Outside the Plaza Site of Grace.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

If this is your first meeting, he will introduce himself here. Complete the dialogue and summon him in the subsequent battle against Starscourge Radahn.

After defeating Radahn, Alexander loots the remains of the warriors in the Wailing Dunes. Speak to the damaged fellow again, rest at the Site of Grace and he'll then disappear.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Alexander in Liurnia of the Lakes

The next time you meet Alexander will be in the east of Liurnia of the Lakes, south of the Carian Study Hall. Simply follow the path from the Artist's Shack Site of Grace to the south/slightly south-east.

He is once again stuck in the ground and to free him, you must first make him slippery by using an oil pot (recipe in Nomadic Warrior's Handbook 17, can be purchased from the hidden merchant at Siofra; requires 1x Melted Mushroom).

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Note: Alexander may not appear at this point, possibly because you have already gone too far into Gelmir, but he should still appear at the next encounter in Gelmir.

Alexander in Gelmir

Next, you'll meet him near Fort Laiedd. South of the fortress is a lava lake with a Magma Wyrm. You should defeat it first to avoid any nasty surprises.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Alexander is on the left side of the lava lake. You can talk to him from one of the rocks. Go through all the dialogue options and the next meeting is coming up.

Fight the Fire Griant

If you want to, you can summon the warrior vessel for the (inevitable) battle against the Fire Giant outside the front of the Forge.

To do this, walk over the northern of the two chains into the arena with the giant and you'll find his summon sign located behind the mist gate.

Complete Alexander's quest

The finale of Alexander's quest takes place in the Crumbling Farum Azula. Start at the Dragon Temple Lift Site of Grace.

Cross the square with the enemies towards the south-east and turn right behind it towards the south-west. Cross the left of the two L-shaped bridges and jump to safe ground.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Alexander will appear where you'll find a sleeping dragon (after the dragon has been killed). Talk to him and he will challenge you to a fight, and this is the end of his quest.

For the victory you'll receive the Shard of Alexander Talisman, which increases Skill attacks by 15 per cent, as well as Alexander’s Innards, which you can later give to Jar Bairn in exchange for the Companion Jar Talisman.

