Haze Piece codes December 2023

Haze Piece codes in the Roblox game are a huge boon to any One Piece fans, because you can earn plenty of freebies including spins, XP, gems, and cash.

Haze Piece isn't the only Roblox game inspired by One Piece either, as we also have Blox Fruits codes, which is a game based on the same anime. Haze Piece also used to go by the name 'Project New World', and allows you to choose between the pirates of the marines, collect fruits, and embark on quests.

Below is a list of all working Haze Piece codes in Roblox and everything you need to know about how to redeem Haze Piece codes.

Roblox Haze Piece codes

Here are all of the active Haze Piece codes as of 6th December 2023:

WOW325KMLG - 15 gems, 3 race spins, stat refund

- 15 gems, 3 race spins, stat refund NEXT300KCOOL - 15 gems, 3 race spins, stat refund

- 15 gems, 3 race spins, stat refund GEAR5TH - 10 gems, 3 spins, one hour double XP

- 10 gems, 3 spins, one hour double XP 275KNEXTLETSGO - 15 gems, 3 race spins, stat refund

- 15 gems, 3 race spins, stat refund 250KLETSGO - 15 gems, 3 race spins, stat refund

- 15 gems, 3 race spins, stat refund GROUPONLY - $10k cash (must be in the developer's Roblox group

How to redeem Haze Piece codes

Image credit: Eurogamer/Holy Developer Council

In order to redeem codes in Haze Piece, you must first boot up the experience in Roblox. You can't redeem codes from the main menu though; you must first spawn in by clicking 'Play'. When you're in-game, click on 'Menu' in the bottom left, then click the present icon. This will bring up the text box to enter any of the active codes above, which you can then redeem for rewards.

Where are new Haze Piece codes released?

We'll keep this guide fully up to date, so this page should be your first port of call for any new Haze Piece codes. However, you can grab them the second they're released by joining the Holy Developer Council Roblox group linked above, joining the Haze Studios Discord server, and by following the CEO of Haze Studios on Twitter.

Expired Haze Piece codes

SHUTDOWN4

SHUTDOWN3

SHUTDOWN2

SHUTDOWN1

145KLIKESFORNEXT

220KLIKES4CODE

DRAGONUPDATE23

WOW190KFORNEXT

160KLIKESFORNEXT

WOWZERS125K

NEXTCODEAT100K

NEXT@115KLIKES

FREE2EXP

THANKSFOR70K2023

50KLIKESOMG

100KFOLLOWS

XMASUPDATE2022

LIKETHEGAME4MORE

HAPPYNEWYEARS

20KLIKESCOOL

RELEASEYT

Hope you enjoy playing Haze Piece!

