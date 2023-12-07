If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Haze Piece codes December 2023

How to redeem Haze Piece codes in Roblox.

Image credit: Holy Developer Council
Haze Piece codes in the Roblox game are a huge boon to any One Piece fans, because you can earn plenty of freebies including spins, XP, gems, and cash.

Haze Piece isn't the only Roblox game inspired by One Piece either, as we also have Blox Fruits codes, which is a game based on the same anime. Haze Piece also used to go by the name 'Project New World', and allows you to choose between the pirates of the marines, collect fruits, and embark on quests.

Below is a list of all working Haze Piece codes in Roblox and everything you need to know about how to redeem Haze Piece codes.

Roblox Haze Piece codes

Here are all of the active Haze Piece codes as of 6th December 2023:

  • WOW325KMLG - 15 gems, 3 race spins, stat refund
  • NEXT300KCOOL - 15 gems, 3 race spins, stat refund
  • GEAR5TH - 10 gems, 3 spins, one hour double XP
  • 275KNEXTLETSGO - 15 gems, 3 race spins, stat refund
  • 250KLETSGO - 15 gems, 3 race spins, stat refund
  • GROUPONLY - $10k cash (must be in the developer's Roblox group

How to redeem Haze Piece codes

A red arrow pointing at the Menu option in Haze Piece.
A red arrow pointing at the gift icon that appears after selecting menu.
The menu pop-up in-game where you can redeem a code.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Holy Developer Council

In order to redeem codes in Haze Piece, you must first boot up the experience in Roblox. You can't redeem codes from the main menu though; you must first spawn in by clicking 'Play'. When you're in-game, click on 'Menu' in the bottom left, then click the present icon. This will bring up the text box to enter any of the active codes above, which you can then redeem for rewards.

Where are new Haze Piece codes released?

We'll keep this guide fully up to date, so this page should be your first port of call for any new Haze Piece codes. However, you can grab them the second they're released by joining the Holy Developer Council Roblox group linked above, joining the Haze Studios Discord server, and by following the CEO of Haze Studios on Twitter.

Expired Haze Piece codes

  • SHUTDOWN4
  • SHUTDOWN3
  • SHUTDOWN2
  • SHUTDOWN1
  • 145KLIKESFORNEXT
  • 220KLIKES4CODE
  • DRAGONUPDATE23
  • WOW190KFORNEXT
  • 160KLIKESFORNEXT
  • WOWZERS125K
  • NEXTCODEAT100K
  • NEXT@115KLIKES
  • FREE2EXP
  • THANKSFOR70K2023
  • 50KLIKESOMG
  • 100KFOLLOWS
  • XMASUPDATE2022
  • LIKETHEGAME4MORE
  • HAPPYNEWYEARS
  • 20KLIKESCOOL
  • RELEASEYT

Hope you enjoy playing Haze Piece!

Roblox

Android, iOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, PC, Mac

