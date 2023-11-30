All Star Tower Defense codes November 2023
How to redeem All Star Tower Defense codes in Roblox.
All Star Tower Defense is a Roblox tower-defence game that tasks players with defeating waves of encroaching enemies by using their characters’ unique abilities. Those characters include a number of heroes inspired by iconic anime series such as One Piece, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, My Hero Academia and more, making it just as fun to search for your favourite character as it is to simply build the most powerful squad.
Using the latest All Star Tower Defense codes is one of the most efficient ways to summon new heroes from ASTD’s gacha-like pool. The system will be familiar to anyone who’s played games such as Genshin Impact, with a random chance to pull each character and stronger characters being even more rare.
All Star Tower Defense codes
Here are all the working All Star Tower Defense codes in Roblox as of November 30th 2023.
- happy3yearanniversary - 300 Stardust, 2,750 gems (minimum level 40+)
How to redeem All Star Tower Defense codes
To redeem a code for All Star Tower Defense, first launch into the All Star Tower Defense experience in Roblox.
When you’re all loaded into the game, look for the menu icon in the top-left corner of the screen. It’s marked by a cog icon. Click on it.
With the menu open, look for the text box toward the bottom of the pop-up inviting you to “Enter Code”. Type in your All Star Tower Defense code, paying attention to case sensitivity and spelling.
If your code is correct and valid, you should receive the rewards as soon as it’s entered - hit the cog button again to check your available currency of gems and resources. If the code is incorrect, it will pop up a message; double-check for typos and capitalisation.
If it continues not to work, the code may not be valid. Some codes require you to have a minimum amount of playtime or a required level, so check any requirements. Make sure to grab any All Star Tower Defense codes as quickly as possible once they appear, as they sometimes don’t last long!
Where are new All Star Tower Defense codes released?
The best place to find every All Star Tower Defense code in one place is right here on this page. Keep it bookmarked and check back regularly to find our updates of the newest rewards and goodies.
We recommend following the All Star Tower Defense developers over on X/Twitter, where they regularly announce the latest All Star Tower Defense codes around updates for the game and other seasonal events.
You can also join the official All Star Tower Defense Discord channel, where new codes are posted to the server’s game-announcements channel by developer Top Down Games and the game's community.
"srry4delay"— All Star Tower Defense (@AllStarTowerDef) October 31, 2023
Rewards:
200x Stardust
2750x Gems
Requirements:
0 Minute Requirement
(LVL 40+)
