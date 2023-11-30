All Star Tower Defense codes November 2023

All Star Tower Defense is a Roblox tower-defence game that tasks players with defeating waves of encroaching enemies by using their characters’ unique abilities. Those characters include a number of heroes inspired by iconic anime series such as One Piece, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, My Hero Academia and more, making it just as fun to search for your favourite character as it is to simply build the most powerful squad.

Using the latest All Star Tower Defense codes is one of the most efficient ways to summon new heroes from ASTD’s gacha-like pool. The system will be familiar to anyone who’s played games such as Genshin Impact, with a random chance to pull each character and stronger characters being even more rare.

On this page:

All Star Tower Defense codes

Here are all the working All Star Tower Defense codes in Roblox as of November 30th 2023.

happy3yearanniversary - 300 Stardust, 2,750 gems (minimum level 40+)

How to redeem All Star Tower Defense codes

To redeem a code for All Star Tower Defense, first launch into the All Star Tower Defense experience in Roblox.

When you’re all loaded into the game, look for the menu icon in the top-left corner of the screen. It’s marked by a cog icon. Click on it.

With the menu open, look for the text box toward the bottom of the pop-up inviting you to “Enter Code”. Type in your All Star Tower Defense code, paying attention to case sensitivity and spelling.

If your code is correct and valid, you should receive the rewards as soon as it’s entered - hit the cog button again to check your available currency of gems and resources. If the code is incorrect, it will pop up a message; double-check for typos and capitalisation.

If it continues not to work, the code may not be valid. Some codes require you to have a minimum amount of playtime or a required level, so check any requirements. Make sure to grab any All Star Tower Defense codes as quickly as possible once they appear, as they sometimes don’t last long!

Where are new All Star Tower Defense codes released?

The best place to find every All Star Tower Defense code in one place is right here on this page. Keep it bookmarked and check back regularly to find our updates of the newest rewards and goodies.

We recommend following the All Star Tower Defense developers over on X/Twitter, where they regularly announce the latest All Star Tower Defense codes around updates for the game and other seasonal events.

You can also join the official All Star Tower Defense Discord channel, where new codes are posted to the server’s game-announcements channel by developer Top Down Games and the game's community.

"srry4delay"



Rewards:

200x Stardust

2750x Gems



Requirements:

0 Minute Requirement

(LVL 40+) — All Star Tower Defense (@AllStarTowerDef) October 31, 2023

Expired All Star Tower Defense codes

Below are all of the expired All Star Tower Defense codes in Roblox:

-ASTDDevs

100ksubnavyxflame

1billionvisit21drip

1bvisit1b

1mgroupmembers

1millikes

2021memorialday2021x

2yearanniversary

2yearanniversaryduo

6billionvisits

700mil

abouttimesnowrbx2023

addnewunitstobannerfix

allstarspring

anniversaryastd

astd1millikes

ASTDDragonoidBakugan

ASTDEggOpenedFinally

astdx2022

bigtim

Blamsdefnotlate300kcode

blamsponge

Chainsmoke91

changesjune

congratulations2kingluffy300ksubscribersonyoutube300k

december2021

delayp

diablo12

diamondnowina

eastercoda21

eatlotsonthanksgiving

epicnew

freedom

fruit

fruit100k

gameon2021

happyholidays

happylatemothersday

happyspookymonth

hchgaming

helloworld2021

Hooray50k

igot2look

incredibledayum

isitthenewerayet

jahajha

july4threalupdate

KingLuffyFan200k

lateupdatendat

lieawake

likeapartyonthelist

likethegamepog2021

lovetobrazil

lovetofightastd

lvlreqny

maintenacecode15

mbshutdown

melonmen1

merrychristmas2k21

NavyXFlame130kNoLeak

navyxflame170kyoutubereal

navyxflamelate200kcodeomg

NavyXFlameOtherCode

navyxflameyt80k

newaprilupdate

newstarcode

newupdatecode

newupdcode2

newupdcode3

NewWorld2

novemberupdate

ohmahgawdskill

owouch

pert

quickshut

rainmen

robloxyay

rolerewardcode

shotofmemories

smoothcriminal2

somemorenewcoode

sorryfordelayupdate2

sorryforlongdelay

srry4delay

stardustupdate

starshipway

subinferman

SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA

subtome

summerwoo2022

superwoop

thankyoufor5bvisits

thecityofangels

TheDrumsOfLiberation

TheDrumsOfLiberation2

themadao

thisisthenewestcode

ticketupdate

timechamberfix

tysmfor1mfavorite

ultramove

UniverseReset

Update53021

updatebelike

winterbreakwhen

winterguy19

world2comingsoon

world2ishere

world3ishere

yellowsix

youtubekingluffy350kdone

