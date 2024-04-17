Skip to main content

Long read: The beauty and drama of video games and their clouds

"It's a little bit hard to work out without knowing the altitude of that dragon..."

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

70% of developers concerned about sustainability of live-service games, new study suggests

Paid DLC could be on the rise.

A Fall Guys bean character holds a red Nintendo Switch Joy-Con, presumably playing Fortnite.
Image credit: Epic Games
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
11 comments

According to a new survey by the Game Developer Collective, 70 percent of developers have concerns about the sustainability of live service games.

For the survey, 600 developers were interviewed between February and March this year and defined live-service games as online games featuring frequent updates and in-app purchases.

As shared by Game Developer, 39 percent of participants had mild worries about live-service business models, while 31 percent were very concerned - totalling 70 percent. The remaining participants had either no concerns or were unsure.

Cover image for YouTube videoNewscast: Why are there so many games industry layoffs?
Newscast: Why are there so many video game industry layoffs?Watch on YouTube

The survey further asked participants specifically what those concerns were, with sustainability coming out on top.

Players losing interest in live-service games was the biggest concern, followed by competition with other live-service games and rising user acquisition costs.

Game Developer Collective survey screenshot of two charts showing how many developers are concerned about live service games and what those concerns are
Image credit: Game Developer Collective / Game Developer

A further point in the survey notes that paid DLC is on the rise, with 30 percent of surveyed developers exploring this for their next game - an increase of nine percent compared to their most recent releases.

The majority of developers are also looking at digital releases over physical retail releases, as you might expect.

Game Developer Collective survey screenshot of chart showing top monetisation models
Image credit: Game Developer Collective / Game Developer

Earlier this month, Newzoo released its second annual PC and Console Gaming Report, which stated games at least six years old accounted for over 60 percent of playtime in 2023.

The top five of these older games alone accounted for over 25 percent of all playtime: Fortnite, Roblox, League of Legends, Minecraft, and GTA 5.

It's clear, then, that while live-service games dominate playtime, developers are concerned about competing in the long-term with such mega hits.

Sustainability and lack of growth are also key reasons behind the mass layoffs still affecting the games industry at large.

Read this next